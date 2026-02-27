New Data Reveals Jacksonville’s Most Dangerous Streets: Surprising 2025 Crash Trends Uncovered by The Moore Law Firm

The Moore Law Firm analyzes 54,000+ FDOT records to reveal which Jacksonville streets have alarming crash spikes in 2025, and which are finally getting safer.

It is critical for Jacksonville to know exactly how safe their daily commutes are," said a spokesperson for The Moore Law Firm. "We hope to empower drivers to make safer routing decisions.” — April Karaffa

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Data Reveals Jacksonville’s Most Dangerous—and Safest—Streets: Surprising 2025 Crash Trends Uncovered by The Moore Law FirmAs Jacksonville continues to grow, so do the challenges on its roadways. However, a sweeping new data analysis of over 54,700 Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crash records reveals that while some notorious streets are getting significantly safer, others are experiencing an alarming spike in car accidents in 2025.The Moore Law Firm, a premier personal injury law firm based in Jacksonville, has released a comprehensive, three-part study analyzing local motor vehicle crash data from Q1 2024 through Q2 2025. By moving beyond raw accident counts to analyze "Crash Deviation Scores" and quarter-over-quarter growth rates, the firm’s data-driven reports identify the exact corridors where hazard levels are shifting most dramatically.For local drivers, city planners, and Florida safety advocates, the findings highlight crucial public safety trends:The Top 3 Streets Becoming More Dangerous in 2025:According to the firm’s analysis of emerging hazards, several local roads are seeing massive spikes in accident rates compared to 2024. The top roads where the danger trajectory is accelerating the fastest include:- Interstate 95: An astonishing 175% increase in the crash rate from 2024 to 2025.- Interstate 295: Experiencing a 57.1% increase in accidents.- Baymeadows Road (State Road 152): Showing a 41.1% increase in crash frequency. (Other streets experiencing notable danger spikes include West Beaver Street, Lem Turner Road, and Moncrief Road).The Most Consistently Dangerous Streets:While some roads have random spikes in accidents, others present a predictable, systemic danger to Jacksonville commuters. Using a proprietary "Crash Deviation Score" to measure the consistency of accidents per quarter, the study identified the streets that are persistently hazardous year-round. The top three most consistently dangerous roads are:- Normandy Boulevard- Interstate 295 (Averaging an incredible 7.4 crashes per day)- Arlington Expressway(Blanding Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard rounded out the top five).The Good News: 15 Streets That Are Getting SaferThe study isn't just about rising hazards. The Moore Law Firm also identified the streets making the most significant strides in public safety. Roads that previously plagued drivers with high accident counts have seen dramatic reductions:- State Road 134: A massive 79.5% decrease in crash rates compared to 2024.- Interstate 10 (Eastbound): Down 79% in accident frequency.- Interstate 295 (Southbound): Showing a 61% reduction in crashes.The complete findings, including the detailed methodology, localized neighborhood insights, and full lists of the affected roadways, are available in a three-part series on The Moore Law Firm’s website:These 10 Jacksonville Streets Became More Dangerous in 2025Jacksonville's Top 10 Most Consistently Dangerous StreetsThese 15 Jacksonville Streets Are Getting Safer in 2025About The Moore Law Firm:The Moore Law Firm is a dedicated personal injury law firm located in Jacksonville, Florida. With a fierce commitment to advocacy and compassionate client guidance, the firm specializes in auto accidents truck accidents , motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and other personal injury claims.Media Contact:The Moore Law Firm2220 County Rd. 210 W, Ste. 218, PMB #423Jacksonville, FL 32259Phone: (904) 257-3508Email: ben@lawyerbenmoore.comWebsite: https://www.themoorelawfirm.org ###

