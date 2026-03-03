uink Launches Ultra-Low-Power E-Paper Solutions to Advance Sustainable Digital Signage

uink’s ultra-low-power e-paper portfolio includes monochrome, four-color, and full-color displays ranging from 4.2" to 31.5", designed for scalable digital signage across industries. uink e-paper solutions enable always-on visual communication across hospitals, schools, offices, hotels, factories, transportation, QSR, and retail environments. The uink VE133 13.3-inch full-color e-paper display presenting doctor information in a hospital environment, combining paper-like readability with ultra-low power performance.

A Milesight brand, uink combines sustainable e-paper technology with industry-leading LoRa® connectivity for scalable digital signage.

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- uink , a brand under Milesight, announced its global launch, introducing a portfolio of ultra-low-power e-paper displays and a complete ecosystem intended to support sustainable, scalable digital signage across multiple industries.As organizations place increasing emphasis on environmental responsibility and operational efficiency, conventional digital displays present challenges in energy consumption, maintenance, and deployment complexity. Always-on LCD or LED screens often require continuous power, frequent servicing, and fixed infrastructure, which can increase both operating costs and environmental impact over time. In contrast, traditional paper remains a low-cost and power-free option but lacks the ability to support remote updates, scalability, or real-time information changes. Against this backdrop, e-paper technology has emerged as an alternative display medium for information that needs to remain visible without constant power draw.uink’s e-paper solution is designed to address these challenges by enabling always-on information visibility with significantly reduced power requirements, while supporting long-range and flexible connectivity options. By combining display hardware with software and network connectivity, the solution aims to help organizations modernize information delivery without introducing additional wiring complexity or ongoing energy burdens.Developed with the support of Milesight, uink builds on its parent company’s experience in IoT connectivity and device management to focus specifically on e-paper display innovation and integrated communication. This foundation enables uink to align display technology with established IoT architectures, making it easier for organizations to deploy, manage, and scale digital signage as part of connected information initiatives.uink’s platform is built around a complete ecosystem that includes e-paper displays, gateways, mobile applications, and cloud services. The system supports multiple wireless communication technologies, including LoRa, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Cat 1, enabling deployment across large sites, multi-story buildings, and distributed locations.Each connectivity option is designed for different deployment scenarios. LoRa supports long-range, ultra-low-power communication across campuses, industrial parks, and multi-floor buildings via a gateway, reducing device power consumption and enabling longer battery life. Wi-Fi enables high-speed, direct network connectivity in environments with existing infrastructure. BLE supports close-range configuration and localized updates, while Cat 1 cellular connectivity allows independent wide-area communication where local networks are unavailable. According to the company, this multi-connectivity strategy is intended to to expand deployment flexibility beyond the constraints typically associated with conventional e-paper installations, enabling easier setup and ongoing management while maintaining low energy consumption. The ecosystem also provides open application programming interfaces (APIs), allowing integration with enterprise software and third-party cloud platforms for centralized content management and automation.At launch, uink’s e-paper lineup includes:-Monochrome E-Paper Series: VB097 (9.7-inch) and VB133 (13.3-inch)-Four-Color E-Paper Series: VC042 (4.2-inch)-Full-Color E-Paper Series: VE100 (10-inch), VE133 (13.3-inch), VE253 (25.3-inch), and VE315 (31.5-inch)The displays are designed for professional environments and feature IP65-rated dust and water resistance, supporting use in both indoor and semi-outdoor locations. While full-color e-paper remains a relatively recent development in the display market, uink’s full-color models offer resolutions of up to 200 pixels per inch (PPI), enabling the presentation of detailed graphics, icons, and images alongside text. Monochrome displays are suited to text-heavy information that changes infrequently, such as schedules or status labels, while color-capable models can be used where visual differentiation or branding elements are required. All series share the core characteristics of e-paper technology, including wide viewing angles and high readability under ambient light.In addition to technical performance, the displays feature a sleek, modern design developed by an award-winning industrial design team. The minimalist aesthetic is intended to integrate seamlessly into diverse professional environments. Designed with real-world deployment in mind, the installation system expands flexibility beyond typical e-paper mounting constraints, supporting multiple mounting methods across various materials, including glass, metal, and standard wall surfaces. Options such as adhesive brackets, corner-fixed mounting, screw-based wall installation, and suspended configurations allow organizations to adapt to site-specific conditions with minimal structural modification.E-paper technology consumes power primarily when content changes, enabling extended operation on battery power. uink supports both rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery options, offering flexibility for different deployment needs. By combining optimized hardware design with low-power communication technologies such as LoRa, the company reports battery lifespans of up to three and a half years for a monochrome 13.3-inch e-paper display under typical usage conditions of three content updates per day.uink’s solutions are intended for use in sectors where information must remain visible at all times with minimal power consumption. Typical application areas include healthcare facilities, educational campuses, office buildings, hospitality venues, industrial sites, transportation hubs, restaurants, and retail environments. Use cases range from patient and room status displays to class schedules, wayfinding, safety notices, and product information.uink’s e-paper products are now available globally. Additional product information is available on the uink website.About uinkAt uink, the mission is to make information display smarter, greener, and more efficient. This is achieved through ultra-low-power e-paper supported by LoRa connectivity, alongside Wi-Fi, BLE, and Cat 1. Designed for hospitals, schools, offices, and other industries, uink’s solutions help organizations reduce energy consumption, optimize operations, and simplify information management. Committed to collaborative innovation, uink builds a complete ecosystem compatible with third-party platforms, enabling customized and future-ready display solutions.

