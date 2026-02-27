The Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organization Market is projected to grow to USD 12.36 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell and gene therapy contract research organization (CRO) market is experiencing swift expansion, driven by numerous advancements in medical research and development. As these therapies become increasingly complex and specialized, the demand for expert external research support has never been higher. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping this evolving sector.

Market Size Forecast and Growth Trajectory of the Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organization Market

The cell and gene therapy CRO market has witnessed rapid growth recently, with its value rising from $6.92 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $7.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors behind this growth include the surge in early-stage cell and gene therapy initiatives, limited internal development capabilities within companies, expansion of rare disease research pipelines, increasing regulatory complexities surrounding advanced therapies, and a growing reliance on specialized external research expertise.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $12.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by increased clinical trial activity in gene therapies, advancements in personalized medicine development, expanding investments in oncology and genetic disorder research, heightened demand for faster development timelines, and strengthened collaboration between biotech companies and CROs. Emerging trends during this period will include more extensive outsourcing of cell and gene therapy research, rising demand for integrated services covering preclinical and clinical stages, greater emphasis on regulatory and compliance expertise, expansion of vector development and manufacturing support, and the enhanced use of data-driven management techniques for clinical trials.

Understanding Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organizations and Their Role

Cell and gene therapy contract research organizations are specialized external firms that provide comprehensive research and development services tailored specifically for advanced cell- and gene-based therapeutic products. These CROs assist developers through both preclinical and clinical phases by offering scientific expertise, regulatory guidance, and study management designed to meet the unique challenges of these complex biological therapies. Their support helps accelerate innovation, mitigate development risks, and streamline the path from early research to clinical evaluation.

The Rising Importance of Personalized Medicine in Driving Market Growth

A major factor propelling the cell and gene therapy CRO market is the increasing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies. These approaches aim to create treatments tailored to an individual’s unique genetic, molecular, or cellular profile, improving treatment effectiveness while minimizing side effects. As healthcare systems and regulatory bodies prioritize precision medicine to tackle complex diseases and improve clinical success, demand for CRO services supporting these specialized therapies grows.

For example, in April 2025, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US nonprofit, reported that the FDA approved 18 personalized medicines in 2024, representing roughly 38% of all new therapeutic molecular entities. This rising emphasis on personalized and targeted treatments directly fuels the need for CROs that can provide the intricate development, testing, and regulatory services required for cell and gene therapies.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market

In terms of geographic dominance, North America held the largest share of the cell and gene therapy contract research organization market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and opportunities.

