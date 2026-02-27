The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing Market in Drug Discovery is Projected to Expand at a 12.5% CAGR Until 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of DNA sequencing technology into drug discovery has revolutionized how new treatments are developed, offering a precise understanding of genetic factors behind diseases. This rapidly evolving market is gaining momentum as pharmaceutical companies and researchers increasingly rely on genomic data to design more targeted and effective therapies. Below is an overview of the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of DNA sequencing in drug discovery.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the DNA Sequencing in Drug Discovery Market

The DNA sequencing in drug discovery market has experienced significant expansion recently. Forecasts indicate it will grow from $8.46 billion in 2025 to $9.49 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth during the historic period is largely driven by rising investments in genomic research, the broadening pipeline of pharmaceutical R&D, the accessibility of high-throughput sequencing technologies, increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, and advancements improving sequencing speed and accuracy.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue on a rapid growth trajectory, reaching $15.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5%. Factors fueling this forecasted expansion include the growing adoption of AI-powered genomic analyses, heightened demand for targeted drug therapies, wider applications of pharmacogenomics, increased use of sequencing in early drug screening stages, and stronger collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Key trends anticipated in the coming years involve more widespread use of next-generation sequencing for target discovery, single-cell sequencing approaches gaining traction, deeper integration of bioinformatics in drug development, expansion of precision medicine initiatives, and greater focus on biomarker-driven therapeutics.

How DNA Sequencing Supports Drug Discovery Efforts

DNA sequencing in drug discovery involves decoding the exact sequence of nucleotides in genetic material, which helps scientists understand molecular disease mechanisms in detail. This detailed genetic information enables the identification of mutations, biomarkers, and potential therapeutic targets that influence how diseases progress and how patients respond to drugs. As a result, DNA sequencing facilitates the creation of more precise and personalized drug candidates, improving treatment efficacy and reducing unwanted side effects by tailoring therapies to individual genetic profiles.

Primary Factors Propelling Growth in the DNA Sequencing in Drug Discovery Market

One of the foremost drivers behind the expanding use of DNA sequencing in drug discovery is the growing demand for personalized medicine. This medical approach focuses on customizing prevention, diagnosis, and treatment based on an individual’s unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental influences. The surge in personalized medicine is largely fueled by advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics that allow healthcare providers to precisely identify genetic differences between patients. This capability supports the development of targeted therapies, optimizes the selection of appropriate drugs, and enhances treatment outcomes while minimizing adverse reactions.

For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition—a US-based non-profit—reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, a sharp increase from six approvals in 2022. These newly authorized treatments include seven cancer drugs and three targeting other conditions, exemplifying how the rising demand for personalized medicine is directly influencing the growth of DNA sequencing in drug discovery.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the DNA sequencing in drug discovery market, reflecting its robust pharmaceutical infrastructure and high research investment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

