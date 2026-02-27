Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Petit Larceny, and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4001587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc                 

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/22/2026 @ 0057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 Newbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary, Petit Larceny, Arrest on warrant

 

ACCUSED: Colleen Rodriguez                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: William Haywood

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 22nd, 2026, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks received a report of a burglary in Newbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Colleen Rodriguez, 37, had entered into Haywood’s residence and stolen various items. Additionally, Rodriguez had a probation and parole warrant for her arrest. On 2/26/2026 Rodrigues was located at a residence in St. Johnsbury and taken into custody without incident before being transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.

Rodriguez was lodged at Northeast Corrections Complex for the arrest warrant and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior on 3/25/2026 to answer to the charges of Burglary and Petit Larceny.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2026 / 0830 hours

COURT: ORANGE

LODGED – LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

