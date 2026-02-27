St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Petit Larceny, and Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4001587
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/22/2026 @ 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 Newbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary, Petit Larceny, Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Colleen Rodriguez
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: William Haywood
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 22nd, 2026, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks received a report of a burglary in Newbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Colleen Rodriguez, 37, had entered into Haywood’s residence and stolen various items. Additionally, Rodriguez had a probation and parole warrant for her arrest. On 2/26/2026 Rodrigues was located at a residence in St. Johnsbury and taken into custody without incident before being transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.
Rodriguez was lodged at Northeast Corrections Complex for the arrest warrant and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior on 3/25/2026 to answer to the charges of Burglary and Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: ORANGE
LODGED – LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.