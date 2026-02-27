Mahatma Moses Presents: HoliPurim - Bringing Jewish and Indian Communities Together Through Comedy

Mahatma Moses Presents: HoliPurim, a one-night comedy celebration where the joyous worlds of Purim and Holi collide. Mahatma Moses Logo

A vibrant, clean comedy showcase where Purim meets Holi, featuring Indian and Jewish comedians and headlined by Mahatma Moses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, two joyful traditions meet on one stage as Mahatma Moses Presents: HoliPurim invites audiences to celebrate Purim and Holi through the universal language of laughter.

Purim and Holi are both celebrations of colorful fun and joy - festivals marked by storytelling, playful mischief, and communal celebration. HoliPurim captures that shared spirit, bringing Jewish and Indian comedic voices together for one vibrant evening of stand-up.

While the holidays themselves are known for their color, HoliPurim keeps the color in the celebration - not in the language. The show is a clean comedy event designed for broad, diverse audiences.

The evening features a lineup reflecting the richness within both diasporas:

Joseph Nguyen is an Oakland-based, Atlanta-born, food-motivated Vietnamese-Jewish comedian whose sharp storytelling explores identity and multicultural life with warmth and precision. He has performed at SF Sketchfest, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and Tower City Comedy Festival, and is a regular opener for Jimmy O. Yang. Nguyen has also shared stages with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Ali Wong, Nate Bargatze, and Bobby Lee.

Ira Summer is a New Jersey native and current Bay Area resident known for dry, self-aware humor rooted in classic Jewish sensibility. A two-time finalist in the U.S. Comedy Contest, Summer has performed at The World Series of Comedy Main Event multiple times and has toured 25 states across the country. His comedy is featured on Sirius XM, and his razor-dry wit resonates with audiences nationwide.

Priyam Srivastava is an Indian-born tech-industry veteran turned comedian whose material draws from immigrant experiences, corporate culture, and the contradictions of modern life. His thoughtful delivery bridges South Asian identity and mainstream relatability.

Headlining the evening is Samson Koletkar, the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, known for his wit, warmth, and clean humor. Named one of Silicon India’s “10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S.”, he has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS, NDTV, The Times of India, Ha’aretz, and jWeekly, and was a semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

“Purim and Holi both celebrate joy in the face of adversity,” says Koletkar. “Comedy has always been part of how communities survive and thrive. HoliPurim is about honoring that shared resilience - and having a great time doing it.”

Set in the Bay Area - home to vibrant Jewish and South Asian communities - HoliPurim offers a rare opportunity to celebrate heritage while welcoming everyone to laugh together.

Event Details

Event: Mahatma Moses Presents: HoliPurim

Description: A One-Night Cross-Cultural Comedy Celebration Where The Joyous Worlds Of Purim And Holi Collide

Date: March 15, Sunday, 8:15 PM

Venue: The Lost Church, 988 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133

Tickets: $25 [Click Here To Buy]. $3 off each ticket when you use the code earlybird7 at checkout. Offer ends March 8th.

About Mahatma Moses

Samson Koletkar, aka Mahatma Moses, is the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian. A techie-turned-comic, he blends Indian heritage, Jewish roots, and American life into sharp, witty comedy that resonates with audiences across cultures. Named one of Silicon India’s “10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S.”, Samson has performed internationally, with appearances at major festivals including SF Sketchfest, Just for Laughs Vancouver, Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival, and SF Comedy Day. His work has been featured on NPR, NBC, NDTV, The Times of India, and jWeekly. He was a semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and a quarter-finalist in both the San Francisco Comedy Competition and the Great Canadian Laugh Off.

