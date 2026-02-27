Jan T. Aune Recognized by TopVerdict.com as having Top 50 Wrongful Termination Verdict in the United States in 2024

Burbank attorney’s work recognized as Top 50 nationally, Top 20 in California, and Number 1 in Contra Costa County California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Jan T. Aune ’s work has been recognized by TopVerdict.com as being a Top 50 Wrongful Termination Verdict in the United States, a Top 20 Wrongful Termination Verdict in California, and the Number 1 Wrongful Termination Verdict in Contra Costa County California in 2024. The verdict was for the cause of action of violation of California Labor Code section 1102.5, Whistleblower Retaliation.In December, 2025, TopVerdict.com advised that the $1,550,000 verdict was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 50 Wrongful Termination Verdict in the United States for 2024.In December, 2025, Top Verdict.com also advised that the verdict was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 20 Wrongful Termination Verdict in the California for 2024.In September, 2025, TopVerdict.com reported that the verdict was the Number 1 Wrongful Termination Verdict in Contra Costa County in 2024.On January 12, 2026, TopVerdict.com reported that the verdict was on its list of Top 100 Labor & Employment Verdicts in the United States for 2024 . Mr. Aune’s verdict was No. 54 on the list.The jury verdict was obtained on December 11, 2024, for the cause of action of violation of California Labor Code section 1102.5, Whistleblower Retaliation. The verdict was for Mr. Aune’s client against her former employer.The judge for the jury trial was the Hon. Charles S. Treat.Plaintiff's Expert Witnesses were the following:1. Michael Rosen. Economic damages.2. Martin Dirks. Federal securities laws.TopVerdict.com annually compiles and publishes its lists of the largest financial case results, including those tried to a verdict before a state or federal jury, obtained by U.S.-based attorneys and law firms.The case is Lee v. Wilkins, et al., Contra Costa County Superior Court Case No. CIVMSC18-00816. The jury trial took place at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez, California.The Law Office of Jan T. Aune is located in Burbank, California.

