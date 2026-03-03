Forensic Accountant and Financial Investigator Ed Martin of Sage Investigations Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If money makes the world go ‘round, Edmond Martin has made a career out of keeping it from spinning out of your pocket. As founder of Sage Investigations, Martin brings decades of experience in forensic accounting, financial investigation, and partnership dispute resolution wrapped up in a uniquely Texan combination of savvy skepticism and old-fashioned common sense.

Edmond Martin has seen it all: partnerships built on little more than handshakes and high hopes, deep-pocketed investors suddenly getting the short end of the stick, and fortunes vanishing behind a magician’s flourish of paper companies and creative accounting. When the stakes routinely venture into the millions, the line separating friend from financial foe can be as thin as a grocery store receipt.

When Handshakes Go Sour

Take, for example, the cautionary tale of the hapless investor with dreams of running a Middle Eastern grocery in Austin. Lured by promises and charisma, he sank half a million dollars into a partnership that looked solid—until his partners started guaranteeing themselves salaries, buying luxury cars for “business deliveries,” and using company funds like a personal ATM. When the dust settled, the investor hadn’t even recouped his initial investment. Enter Sage Investigations: With a keen eye on the financial records, Martin helped the client claw back nearly a million dollars through mediation, proving that a good investigator is worth more than all the handshakes in the room.

Martin’s caseload reads like a primer on how not to do business. From roofing companies with funds mysteriously disappearing into unrelated ventures, to Ponzi schemes where the first purchase is a luxury car, there’s a pattern: People trust often and lose often without so much as a written contract to stand on.

“People want relationships to exist on a handshake,” Martin explains. “That’s not practical anymore.” His advice? Let the lawyers do their job. Be sure to have a contract, an operating agreement, and clear terms from day one. Transparency isn’t just nice; it’s necessary. And if you don’t have access to the business bank account, “they’re going to rip you off,” he warns.

The Estate Planning Trap

It’s not just partnerships plagued by financial fogginess. Estate planning in Texas is fast becoming another arena for financial sleight of hand. Massive ranches, oil-rich properties, and sprawling family assets are left vulnerable when executors or powers of attorney decide to play fast and loose with the rules. Martin recounts cases where houses sold for hundreds of thousands simply disappear from the estate’s books, and oil rights worth millions are reassigned without beneficiaries ever seeing a dime.

Beneficiaries are too often left with little recourse, outmaneuvered by those holding the purse strings and, just as importantly, the legal power. As Martin notes, “Justice is not swift, and it’s far from being just” when the wrong people have control and the right people don’t have funds. In the world of big estates, transparency and proper forensic review aren’t just luxuries, they are the only things standing between an heir and a dry well.

Divorces, Disappearing Receivables, and the Trouble with Figureheads

It doesn’t end there. Martin has untangled webs spun when marriages and businesses collide. Spouses who once built insurance agencies together find themselves fighting over hidden streams of income, with one partner quietly siphoning off receivables while the other (often the “figurehead” for the sake of minority- or women-owned status) remains hoodwinked and empty-handed. Too frequently, overburdened lawyers push for quick settlements, leaving the wronged party with nothing but regrets and a lighter wallet.

Sage Advice: Trust, But Verify (And Then Verify Again)

If there’s a thread running through Martin’s stories, it’s this: trust is good, but verification is better. In a world where fortunes can vanish with the stroke of a pen, successful investors and heirs don’t just hope for the best, they demand transparency and documentation at every turn. Open access to bank accounts, regular financial reviews, and written agreements aren’t just best practices; they are the only insurance policies worth having.

Sage Investigations marries forensic accounting with real-world investigative tenacity. Whether it’s reconstructing years of financial trickery or simply making sure your business partner doesn’t drive off in a new Lexus purchased with your retirement money, Martin and his team ensure their clients know exactly where their money stands.

For Those Who’d Rather Not Learn the Hard Way

If your handshake deal is starting to look like a disappearing act, or your family estate feels more like a wild west land grab, perhaps it’s time to put Sage Investigations on speed dial. After all, in the world of high-stakes finance, the only thing better than learning from your own mistakes is hiring someone who’s already seen and fixed them all.

About Sage Investigations

Sage Investigations is a forensic accounting and financial investigation firm based in Austin, Texas, founded by former IRS Special Agent Ed Martin. The firm’s services include forensic accounting, fraud investigations, business and partnership divorces, estate analysis, and litigation support. With a track record of solving high-profile cases and untangling complex financial disputes, Sage Investigations delivers clear answers in even the most challenging situations.

Close Up Radio recently featured Edmond Martin, founder of Sage Investigations in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday February 25th at 11am EST, and on Wednesday March 4th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-forensic-accountant/id1785721253?i=1000751724719

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-324899471/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6nJEOHAQSU5CZItfHgDo83

For more information about Edmond Martin and Sage Investigations, please visit https://www.sageinvestigations.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.