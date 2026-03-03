Autumn Walsh and Lauren Aikin-Smith of Elements Counseling & Wellness Spa Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

Autumn Lauren

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced world, true healing requires more than pampering—it requires intention, safety, and community. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Elements Counseling and Wellness Spa, Pittsburgh’s first and only wellness spa, a new model of holistic healing, fully integrated with licensed mental health therapy.

Owned by two vibrant, down-to-earth close friends, Lauren Aikin-Smith and Autumn Walsh, Elements Counseling & Wellness Spa is a holistic sanctuary where healing the mind, body, and soul happens together. The moment you walk in, you’re met with warmth, joy, and genuine care. It feels less like a clinical setting and more like a welcoming retreat designed to honor your dignity—and soothe away your pain mind, body, and soul.

At Elements Counseling and Wellness Spa, holistic isn’t a buzzword. It’s a philosophy.

All practitioners are certified and trauma-informed. Whether in-person or via telehealth, their diverse team provides inclusive mental health therapy for adults, teens, children, couples, families, and groups. Support groups, workshops, classes, and community events are open to everyone.

The space itself reflects that belief: From private yoga therapy sessions and full yoga studio offerings, Tai Chi and Qigong classes, personalized massage therapy, Reiki, intuitive guidance, mediumship, red light therapy, and past life regression. There is a stunning sauna with contrast therapy, sauna + ice immersion with guided breathwork, a Waterfall shower, cozy lounges, and spa-like relaxation areas.

Their beautiful salt room is one of their most talked-about offerings — a tranquil space where the air itself supports healing and deep relaxation. They also offer contrast therapy, a powerful wellness experience that begins with 10 minutes in the sauna, followed by 45 seconds in an ice immersion tub while practicing intentional breathwork, before returning to the sauna. This invigorating cycle is designed to stimulate circulation, support recovery, and promote overall vitality. The result? Reduced inflammation, the release of stored stress, and what many describe as feeling like they have a “whole new body.”

Autumn often says, “Humans are relational—we heal each other.” Community is woven into everything they do. This is not an institutional environment. It’s a safe, beautiful space where like-minded people come together to restore balance.

Both founders left an unethical practice that didn’t align with their standards of care. In 2024, they stepped out courageously and opened Elements Counseling and Wellness Spa to build something different—ethical, trauma-informed, and human-centered.

They also dismantled burnout culture: Paid holidays and mandated vacations.

Free spa services for therapists. Fair, comfortable wages. A culture of respect and collaboration. They believe therapists must be well and supported in order to provide the highest level of care.

Lauren is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Health Education Specialist, and Sex Therapist with nearly two decades of experience. She specializes in sex therapy for individuals and couples, integrating somatic work, mindfulness, DBT, CBT, narrative, feminist frameworks, and the Gottman Method. Lauren is especially passionate about working with queer and polyamorous clients, gender-diverse parents, and those navigating identity and relational transitions. Clients describe her approach as gentle, collaborative, and deeply nonjudgmental—she creates safety around conversations that many find difficult to have.

Autumn is a nationally recognized Certified Trauma Specialist whose expertise has been featured on the Today Show. She is a published author with work appearing in respected academic journals as well as local magazines. In recognition of her impact in the field, she has been inducted into the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who in America and is scheduled to be featured in several additional national and distinguished journals and magazines this summer.

With advanced training in EMDR, Internal Family Systems (IFS), Somatic Therapy, and Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, she focuses on treating trauma—not just talking about it. A yoga instructor, breathwork practitioner, and Reiki Master, Autumn blends evidence-based modalities with embodied healing practices. She emphasizes safety, consent, and earning her clients’ trust—especially those with attachment trauma. Her approach is ethical, intentional, and grounded in both expertise and humanity.

Elements was founded on the belief that high-quality mental health and wellness services should not be reserved for the privileged. Their pricing is intentionally reasonable. The Day Spa is fully open to the public, while the therapy center offers premier trauma-informed care in a spa-like environment that restores dignity.

Their innovative approach has already earned significant recognition within their community and beyond. They were honored locally with awards including Best in Service, Best in Practice, and winner of the “Best Medicine” category. In addition to these local distinctions, they were inducted into the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who in America, recognizing their excellence and impact in their field.

Elements Licensed Mental Health Counseling is not just a practice. It’s a movement toward integrated, trauma-informed, community-based healing—where joy, safety, and excellence coexist.

Best of all, going to Elements Counseling and Wellness Spa means being in the care of Lauren and Autumn—two extraordinary women who are not only deeply skilled clinicians, but an absolute joy to be around.

Their warmth, authenticity, and vibrant energy immediately put you at ease. The moment you step into their space, you feel welcomed, seen, and valued. Being in their care means knowing you will be nurtured head to toe—emotionally supported, physically restored, and spiritually uplifted.

With Lauren’s gentle, collaborative presence and Autumn’s grounded, trauma-informed expertise, clients experience a rare blend of clinical excellence and heartfelt compassion. At Elements Counseling and Wellness Spa , you don’t just receive services—you experience true care in every sense of the word.

For more information, visit: https://www.elementspgh.com

