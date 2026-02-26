Le Morne Cultural Landscape: Telling the story of freedom and resistance through animation in Mauritius

As Mauritius commemorates the Abolition of Slavery, the project also connects Le Morne to a wider global conversation. Through UNESCO’s Routes of Enslaved Peoples initiative, the site forms part of a shared history linking Africa, the Indian Ocean, and the diaspora, reminding visitors that the story of Le Morne belongs to humanity as a whole.

The digital tools launched during the event will remain freely accessible, allowing teachers and students to continue exploring these stories long after the ceremony ended.

As the event concluded, students lingered outside, looking toward the mountain. The films had ended, but the conversations had only begun.

“Now when I see Le Morne, I will think about the people who were there before us,” one student said. Another added, “Le Morne Brabant is highly symbolic because it represents the courage of our ancestors.”

The story of Le Morne feels less like a monument to the past and more like a living story, now being retold by a new generation through their own eyes.