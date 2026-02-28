French Montana Joins Juventus for Exclusive 4th Kit Launch in Italy

TURIN, ITALY, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global music icon French Montana joined Juventus this week for the highly anticipated unveiling of the club’s new 4th jersey kit, marking a powerful convergence of football, fashion, and international music culture.The exclusive celebration, held in Italy surrounding Juventus’ matchday festivities, included a private dinner and VIP match experience where French Montana was invited as a distinguished guest. His presence underscored Juventus’ continued commitment to expanding its global cultural footprint and engaging audiences at the intersection of sport and contemporary influence.The newly released 4th kit represents a bold evolution of Juventus’ iconic identity, merging heritage with modern design to connect with a new generation of global supporters. By aligning with internationally recognized cultural figures, the club continues to position itself not only as a football powerhouse, but as a lifestyle brand with worldwide resonance.French Montana’s attendance reflects a growing synergy between elite football institutions and globally influential artists who shape conversations across music, fashion, and sport. Throughout the evening’s private programming and match experience, French engaged with club partners, executives, and invited guests, reinforcing the launch as both a sporting milestone and a cultural statement.As Juventus prepares to debut the 4th kit on the pitch, the moment stands as a testament to football’s expanding role within global culture where sport becomes a platform for storytelling, creativity, and cross-industry collaboration.Moroccan-born, Bronx-raised French Montana is a three-time Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified global artist and the first-ever rap ambassador for Global Citizen. Known for blending classic East Coast hip-hop with international influences, he has built a career defined by cross-cultural reach and global impact.From his platinum-certified debut album Excuse My French to Jungle Rules, which produced the Diamond-certified global smash “Unforgettable,” French has consistently delivered music that transcends borders. His catalog includes multiple multi-platinum records, including “No Stylist,” “Lockjaw,” and “Writing on the Wall,” solidifying his status as one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation.His latest single, “Ever Since You Left Me,” marks a powerful new chapter. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Shazam charts in New York City and generated over 10 million YouTube views within its first week of release, quickly becoming a fan favorite and a standout across digital platforms. The track continues to build momentum globally, reinforcing French’s ability to create culturally resonant music that connects across markets.Beyond music, French Montana continues to operate as a global cultural ambassador. In December 2025, he headlined the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco — proudly representing his heritage on one of football’s largest international stages. His philanthropic initiatives across Africa, particularly in healthcare and education, further demonstrate his commitment to impact beyond entertainment.Through music, sport, and humanitarian work, French Montana remains one of the most culturally fluid and internationally influential figures in modern entertainment.About JuventusFounded in 1897, Juventus is one of the most successful and storied football clubs in the world. Based in Turin, Italy, the club has captured dozens of domestic league titles, Coppa Italia trophies, and multiple international honors, cementing its legacy as a global powerhouse in the sport.Known for its iconic black-and-white stripes and a tradition of excellence both on and off the pitch, Juventus has evolved into a modern lifestyle brand with worldwide reach. Through strategic collaborations, innovative design partnerships, and cross-cultural activations, the club continues to expand its influence beyond football, bridging sport, fashion, entertainment, and global youth culture.With millions of supporters across continents and a commitment to performance, heritage, and innovation, Juventus remains a defining force in shaping the future of football on a global stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.