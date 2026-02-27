Technology Executive Calls for Urgent Policy Reform as AI Reshapes Infrastructure, Markets, and National Competitiveness

Technology Executive Calls for Urgent Policy Reform

New analysis outlines how artificial intelligence is redefining energy strategy, education systems, and economic power structures worldwide

It is an infrastructure story, a labor story, and ultimately a governance story. If policymakers treat it as merely another productivity tool, they will miss the structural shifts already underway.” — Rachit Lohani

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across industries, a new policy-focused analysis argues that governments and institutions must urgently rethink energy infrastructure, workforce development, and regulatory accountability to avoid deepening inequality and geopolitical risk.In a newly released thought leadership paper, technology executive and industry strategist Rachit Lohani outlines how AI is moving beyond software innovation and into foundational systems such as electricity grids, water usage, urban development, education models, and national security frameworks.“Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technology story,” Lohani said. “It is an infrastructure story, a labor story, and ultimately a governance story. If policymakers treat it as merely another productivity tool, they will miss the structural shifts already underway.”Infrastructure and Energy PressuresThe analysis highlights the growing strain AI workloads are placing on national power grids and cooling systems. Large-scale data centers require reliable, continuous electricity, prompting renewed debate around nuclear energy, renewable integration, and grid modernization.Countries including the United States, China, members of the European Union, and India are increasing investment in domestic AI capacity, often pairing public funding with private-sector capital from major technology firms such as Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. These investments, Lohani argues, will shape global competitiveness for decades.“AI will reward nations that treat energy, compute, and data as strategic assets,” he said. “Those that fail to invest in grid reliability and sovereign AI capability risk long-term economic disadvantage.”The Rise of AI CitiesThe paper also explores how AI infrastructure is reshaping geographic power. Cities hosting large data centers and research hubs are likely to experience shifts in real estate demand, tax base expansion, and workforce composition. At the same time, regions without comparable investment may face widening economic gaps.“This is not evenly distributed innovation,” Lohani noted. “It will cluster. And clustering changes political influence.”Professions Under TransitionRather than predicting mass job elimination, the analysis argues that AI will redefine professional value. Routine cognitive production—from drafting reports to writing code—will increasingly be automated. Human value will shift toward judgment, accountability, oversight, and ethical reasoning.“Expertise will not disappear,” Lohani said. “But surface-level expertise will become abundant. The premium will move to trust and responsibility.”Education at a CrossroadsThe report calls for significant reform in educational systems, arguing that memorization-based evaluation models are increasingly obsolete in an AI-augmented environment. Lohani suggests schools and universities must prioritize synthesis, interdisciplinary thinking, and ethical literacy.“If education systems do not adapt, private AI-native alternatives will fill the gap,” he said. “Public institutions must decide whether they want to lead or react.”A Civilizational ReorderingThe central thesis of the paper frames AI not merely as an efficiency revolution, but as a structural reordering of economic and institutional power.“AI is simultaneously an efficiency revolution and a power-concentration revolution,” Lohani said. “The real question is whether policymakers will shape the institutional scaffolding around it, or allow it to evolve without guardrails.”The full analysis is available at: https://rachitlohani.com About Rachit LohaniRachit Lohani is a technology executive and product leader with more than 20 years of experience building large-scale SaaS platforms and leading global engineering organizations. He has held senior leadership roles at major technology companies and focuses on the intersection of infrastructure, innovation, and institutional design.

