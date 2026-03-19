Prince Less Ordinary: The Legendary Trail Reveals the Human Story of Charles II

Senka Besirevic

Second book in the Country Park Chronicles series explores exile and survival after the Battle of Worcester.

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the defeat of the Royalist army at the Battle of Worcester in 1651, the young Charles II became one of the most famous fugitives in British history, fleeing across England with a price on his head.Independent author Senka Besirevic now revisits this extraordinary life journey in Prince Less Ordinary: The Legendary Trail, the second book in the Country Park Chronicles series. The novel offers a character-driven portrait of the future king, tracing his journey through exile, danger and divided loyalties on the long and uncertain road back to the throne.Charles II is often remembered for the glitter of the Restoration court. In Prince Less Ordinary, he is seen differently, not first as a king, but as a man shaped by exile, danger and divided loyalties.The novel explores the years in which Charles was a fugitive with a price on his head, moving through hostile territory and relying on quiet acts of loyalty to survive. The Restoration emerges not simply as a political event, but as a personal reckoning forged through loss, faith and resilience.“History remembers Charles II as ‘The Merry Monarch,’ but very few people pause to consider the emotional cost of everything he endured before reclaiming the throne,” says Besirevic. “I wanted to explore the man behind the crown, the exile, the fugitive, the son, the conflicted believer, not just the king.”Set against the backdrop of the English Civil War and the Restoration, the novel reflects on themes that continue to resonate: leadership under pressure, the tension between public duty and private belief, and the question of how power shapes identity.“Before he regained his crown, Charles II lost almost everything, his army, his security, his homeland,” Besirevic adds. “That kind of loss changes a person. Prince Less Ordinary is about how adversity shapes leadership.”Published independently, the book continues the vision of Country Park Chronicles: to bring British history and personal experience to life through intimate, character-led storytelling grounded in emotional truth.Prince Less Ordinary: The Legendary Trail is available now on Amazon | View the book trailer here. For review copies, interviews, podcast appearances or book club features, please contact the author using the details below.About Country Park ChroniclesCountry Park Chronicles is a three-book collection by Senka Besirevic that weaves together place, memory, and story across distinct genres. It begins with Where Do Cats Go?, a memoir inspired by the author’s cats and their mysterious disappearances into the local Country Park woods. The second book, Prince Less Ordinary: The Legendary Trail, is a historical novel inspired by the life and legend of King Charles II. The forthcoming third title, Floating on Air, is a contemporary novel in progress, exploring modern life and human connections in the Country Park.

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