RotaWiz to Launch New Solutions at Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2026

Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2026

RotaWiz launches My Rota app, Allied Health Care, Facility Management, and Quote Management solutions at Booth C8, Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2026.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 2026 — RotaWiz, Australia’s trusted NDIS rostering software and management platform, is proud to announce its participation in the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2026, where it will officially launch three powerful new solutions designed to support disability and allied health providers.

The Expo will take place at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on 13–14 March 2026, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. RotaWiz will be exhibiting at Booth No: C8, welcoming NDIS providers, participants, families, support coordinators, and allied health professionals.

At the event, RotaWiz will unveil:

My Rota – Client Mobile App :- A new mobile application designed for participants and clients to view schedules, receive updates, and stay connected with their service providers in real time.

Allied Health Care :- A purpose-built solution for allied health providers to manage appointments, client records, billing, and compliance more efficiently.

Facility Management :- A powerful solution designed to help providers manage in-facility operations, resources, and daily activities with greater visibility and control.

Quote Management :- An intelligent quote management system that enables providers to create, manage, and track service quotes while monitoring costs and supporting accurate financial planning and decision-making.

Visitors to the RotaWiz booth will experience live product demonstrations, explore the new features hands-on, and receive one-on-one guidance from the RotaWiz team.

“The Brisbane Disability Connection Expo is the perfect platform to introduce our latest innovations,” said a spokesperson from RotaWiz. “With the launch of My Rota, Allied Health Care, and Care Coordinator modules, we are expanding beyond rostering to offer a complete digital ecosystem for disability and allied health services.”

What to expect at the RotaWiz booth (C8):

Live demos of the RotaWiz platform and new product launches

Personal consultations with product specialists

Insights into NDIS-compliant workflows

Real-world success stories from providers using RotaWiz

The Brisbane Disability Connection Expo is one of Australia’s largest disability and NDIS-focused events, bringing together service providers, community organisations, and technology innovators to promote inclusion, accessibility, and better service outcomes.

About RotaWiz

RotaWiz is an all-in-one management platform designed for disability service providers and allied health organisations across Australia. With a focus on ease of use, automation, and compliance, RotaWiz helps organisations streamline rostering, improve communication, and deliver better care outcomes.

For more information or to book a demo before the Expo, visit:

👉 https://www.rotawiz.com.au

