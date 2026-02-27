Randy Pickle Marks 30 Years in Roofing With Continued Growth in Allen, TX

Pickle Roofing Solutions Logo

Allen roofing contractor reflects on three decades of hands-on experience while expanding residential and commercial services across the DFW metroplex.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randy Pickle, founder and president of Pickle Roofing Solutions , has reached a career milestone that few roofing professionals achieve: 30 years of continuous experience in the roofing industry. What started as a one-person operation in Allen, TX, in 2012 has grown into a full residential and commercial roofing team serving property owners across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.Pickle built his roofing career through hands-on project work long before launching his own company. After spending years learning installation techniques, material specifications, and the structural demands of North Texas weather systems, he founded Pickle Roofing Solutions with a straightforward approach: show up on time, communicate clearly, and stand behind the finished product. That approach has produced a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 184 customer reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, where the company has held accreditation since July 2012.The company's technical credentials have grown alongside its reputation. Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX holds GAF Master Elite Contractor status, a certification that fewer than 3% of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for. The company has further earned GAF's 3-Star President's Club designation, placing it among only three roofing contractors in the DFW area to hold that distinction out of approximately 4,000 regional operators. GAF's President's Club recognizes contractors who demonstrate sustained excellence in performance, reliability, and service over multiple consecutive years.North Texas presents specific challenges that Pickle has navigated throughout his career. The region sits within the country's most active hail corridor, with severe storm events driving over $31 billion in roof-related insurance claims nationally in 2024 alone. Texas led the nation in catastrophic weather events during that period, including damaging winds and intense hailstorms. Pickle Roofing Solutions has responded to that demand with services ranging from emergency storm repairs to full roof replacements, including a large-scale hail damage restoration project across the Village at Twin Creeks townhome community following the May 2023 storm event."Thirty years teaches you that every roof is different and every homeowner has a different set of concerns," said Randy Pickle, President of Pickle Roofing Solutions. "We have always focused on listening first and building a plan around what each property actually needs rather than pushing a standard package."The company currently installs asphalt shingle, metal, tile, slate, flat roofing, and FORTIFIED weather-resistant systems for both residential and commercial properties. Its service area covers Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Dallas, Richardson, Fairview, and surrounding communities. The team includes certified roofing technicians, project supervisors who conduct on-site oversight during installations, and office staff managing scheduling, insurance coordination, and follow-up inspections.Texas currently has 8,857 roofing contractor businesses, and the state's roofing market has grown at an average annual rate of 2.7% since 2020. Within that competitive landscape, Pickle credits the company's local roots for its staying power. He and his family live in Allen's Twin Creeks neighborhood, and many of the company's clients are neighbors and repeat customers who return after each storm season.Pickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned roofing contractor headquartered in Allen, TX. Founded by Randy Pickle, the company specializes in residential and commercial roofing services including roof inspection, repair, replacement, emergency storm response, and insurance claim assistance. The company holds GAF Master Elite 3-Star President's Club status, GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor certification, and maintains A+ BBB accreditation. Pickle Roofing Solutions serves Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Dallas, Richardson, Fairview, and communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. For more information, visit https://pickleroofing.com/ ###Media ContactPickle Roofing SolutionsAddress: 1333 W McDermott Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013Phone: (469) 247-8310Website: https://pickleroofing.com/

