HMG ePublishing Announces Author and Historian David J. Mason to Sign Books at 100th Annual Black History Month Luncheon

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMG ePublishing, LLC is excited to announce author and historian David J. Mason’s scheduled book signing for the " Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes: Return to Southampton County ," during the upcoming Annual Black History Month Luncheon of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), to be held in Washington, DC.The book signing will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the JW Marriott, 1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and discuss the work’s contribution to African American historical scholarship.The signing coincides with ASALH’s annual Black History Month programming. This timing reinforces the organization’s long-standing commitment to historical scholarship and public education.The "Return to Southampton County" is an exploration of the Reconstruction Era through the lens of one man’s journey from enslavement to freedom. Mason intricately weaves historical events with personal narratives, offering a vivid portrayal of the challenges and triumphs faced by Parson Sykes and his family. The book captures the essence of the Reconstruction period, highlighting the complexities of integrating formerly enslaved individuals into a society still grappling with the consequences of the Civil War.Set against the backdrop of the Civil War and Reconstruction, "Return to Southampton County" traces Parson’s journey from enslavement in Virginia to his enlistment in the Union Army and his return home to a world both liberated and broken. Through meticulous research and vivid storytelling, Mason traces Parson’s transformation from an enslaved teenager in Virginia to a Union Army veteran and civil rights advocate.The narrative explores the challenges faced by formerly enslaved individuals as they navigate a society grappling with the aftermath of war and the complexities of Reconstruction. Mason highlights key historical milestones, including the ratification of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments and the establishment of the Freedmen’s Bureau.The novel offers a powerful portrayal of resilience, emphasizing the importance of education, land ownership, and political participation in achieving true freedom. Mason’s engaging writing, enriched by family anecdotes and oral histories, connects past struggles to ongoing efforts for equality and justice. Through "Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes: Return to Southampton County," he continues his mission to preserve the voices of those who fought not just for freedom, but for dignity, remembrance, and truth.The "Return to Southampton County" is a significant contribution to historical literature and is recommended for readers interested in Civil War history, Black genealogy, and the fight for civil rights. Readers’ Favorite’s reviewer Alissa Deann said, “This book is heartfelt, detailed, and engaging. Parson is a great inspiration to me. I found this book educational; I learned a lot about the past and how equality among people, regardless of race, came about.”The "Return to Southampton County" has been selected for inclusion in the ASALH Authors Showcase , where it will be highlighted among works that contribute to the conference’s scholarly programming. Books will be available for purchase at the signing table while supplies last. Attendees can take advantage of a special, limited-time offer for a free Kindle copy of "The Return to Southampton County." This promotion is valid on all Amazon KDP platforms globally.The ASALH Annual Conference convenes scholars, educators, public historians, genealogists, and community leaders committed to advancing the study and dissemination of African American history. This year’s conference theme, A Century of Black History Commemorations, provides an important framework for examining the 100-year evolution of Black history, from its roots as a weekly, community-based observance in 1926 to its current status as a month-long, global, and institutionalized celebration of Black life, contributions, and struggles.

