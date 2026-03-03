RMA Group Acquires Abhitrans in Indonesia, Strengthening Fleet Platform and Scaling Avis Growth

A driver with customer for Abhitrans in Indonesia, recently acquired by RMA Group. Chauffeurs for Abhitrans in Indonesia, recently acquired by RMA Group.

RMA Group has acquired Abhitrans, a vehicle leasing and fleet services company in Indonesia, to operate as Avis.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RMA Group www.rmagroup.com ), a leading multinational services and mobility operator across Southeast Asia, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America, today announced the acquisition of Abhitrans (PT Abhitrans Matra Indah). Abhitrans, part of the Abhitech Group, is a prominent vehicle leasing and fleet services company operating since 2005, with fleet pools in DKI Jakarta, Cilegon, and Balikpapan.RMA Group, the Avis Budget franchisee in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, will operate the company under the Avis brand. The acquisition advances RMA Group’s mobility platform, accelerates the expansion of its rental business, and reinforces its long-term commitment to job creation, operational excellence, and scalable fleet solutions across the region.Abhitrans’s fleet of just under 300 vehicles spans a broad range of passenger vehicle categories, including sedans, MPVs, SUVs, and limousines, supporting corporate mobility and executive transport. The company serves more than 50 commercial and industrial clients - primarily within the oil and gas sector, employs over 200 professional drivers, and has built a strong reputation for reliable, long-term fleet rental services.Building Long-Term Value in RMA Group’s Mobility and Fleet PlatformRMA Group has ambitious expansion targets, aiming to grow the Indonesian fleet to 1,000 vehicles within the next 12 months, and to 5,000 vehicles within the next five years.“This acquisition marks a significant step in RMA Group’s long-term strategy to scale our fleet and mobility operations in Indonesia,” said Arthur Linden, Head of M&A, RMA Group. “Abhitrans has a strong operational foundation, a trusted client base, and an experienced local team. Our goal is to build one of the country’s leading fleet and rental platforms, serving corporate clients, government partners, and consumers with consistent quality and reliability.”Catarina Damasceno, General Manager, Avis Indonesia, added, “By increasing Avis Indonesia’s fleet size and strengthening our operational capabilities, we are better positioned to serve the evolving needs of our customers across Indonesia, while maintaining the high standards of quality, safety, and customer experience that Avis is known for.”Leadership Continuity and Operational IntegrationAbhitrans is currently led by Dennis Karnadi and Brenda Karnadi, the children of the company’s founder, Arief Karnadi. Their leadership has been instrumental in building Abhitrans into a trusted fleet operator with strong corporate relationships and a resilient operating model.RMA Group plans to retain Abhitrans’s experienced workforce, supporting continued employment for its 200+ drivers and operational staff, while creating new jobs as fleet capacity expands and service offerings grow.A Long-Term Commitment to IndonesiaRMA Group views Indonesia as a core growth market within Southeast Asia. This outlook is driven by strong long-term potential in urbanization, industrial expansion, and the rising demand for professional mobility services. To support the Indonesian car and fleet industry, RMA Group - the sole distributor of Ford vehicles and trucks in the country - is also in the early stages of establishing local Ford vehicle manufacturing.The acquisition of Abhitrans builds on RMA Group’s existing regional presence and reinforces its commitment to investing in local businesses, strengthening infrastructure, creating jobs, and supporting Indonesia’s economic development.About RMA GroupRMA Group ( www.rmagroup.com ) is a Southeast Asian conglomerate headquartered in Bangkok, with long-standing, diversified operations in some of the world’s most complex and high-growth regions - across Southeast Asia, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America. RMA Group’s expertise includes motor vehicle manufacturing and distribution, lease finance, and quick service restaurants (QSR) - including airport locations. With more than 40 years of experience, RMA Group is recognized for its innovation in energy solutions, specialized vehicle engineering and modifications, fleet and mobility systems, and global logistics. RMA Group enables many of the world’s largest multinational corporations, OEMs, government agencies, and development organizations to successfully enter, operate, and scale in challenging and rapidly evolving markets.About AbhitransAbhitrans is an Indonesian vehicle leasing and fleet services company operating a fleet of nearly 300 vehicles across Jakarta, Cilegon, and Balikpapan. The company specializes in long-term fleet rentals, executive transport, and oil and gas mobility solutions.For Press Inquiries: Foundeast

