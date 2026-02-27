Vorakai delivers fast internet to students and the most disadvantaged households in remote parts across Timor-Leste

Tammy Kassiou, CEO of Vorakai Lda, is spearheading the rollout of high-speed internet through Starlink across remote areas in Timor-Leste.

Thousands of students across Timor-Leste now have access to high-speed internet for the first time, thanks to the rollout of Starlink through Vorakai Lda.

Fast, reliable internet is not just a convenience, it is life changing.” — Tammy Kassiou, CEO of Vorakai Lda

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rollout of Starlink through Vorakai Lda is transforming education, healthcare, business and opportunity in one of the world’s youngest nations.Tens of thousands of students across Timor-Leste now have access to world-class, high-speed internet for the very first time, thanks to the rollout of Starlink technology through Vorakai Lda. Vorakai Lda is led by entrepreneur Tammy Kassiou, a highly respected business leader with a long history of building social capacity and education, training and development initiatives in Timor-Leste. The high speed internet project, spearheaded by Kassiou, is delivering unprecedented opportunities to schools, health services and remote communities across the country.A digital era for remote communitiesTimor-Leste, long hampered by poor infrastructure and unreliable connectivity, is now entering a new digital era. With the deployment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service, delivered locally by Vorakai Lda, even the most isolated regions are being connected to fast, reliable internet.For the first time, students in rural schools can stream lessons, download research materials, and connect with teachers and peers beyond their villages. Doctors and nurses in remote clinics can access telehealth services, specialist advice, and up-to-date medical information instantly.Communities once left behind are stepping into the global conversation.“Fast, reliable internet is not just a convenience, it is life changing,” Kassiou said.“When a child in a mountain village can access the same information as a student in the capital, when a remote health post can connect directly with hospital specialists in real time, that is the foundation of equality and progress. With Starlink, we are giving Timor-Leste the tools to shape its own future.”Education, healthcare and new opportunitiesThe impact is already being felt on the ground. Teachers who once relied on outdated textbooks can now bring global resources into their classrooms. Students are exploring digital literacy, coding and research skills for the first time.“Health workers are reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment by accessing online records, training and consultations,” Kassiou said.“Remote communities are now able to join forums, participate in national and global discussions and undertake research without leaving their villages.“People are exploring digital-based business startups, from online services to e-commerce, creating a new wave of entrepreneurial opportunity. For many, this is the first time they have had the chance to engage with the digital economy.”Building a digital nationKassiou, through Vorakai Lda, has made it her mission to ensure that Timor-Leste is not left behind in the digital revolution.“This is more than technology, it’s nation building,” she said.“Connectivity underpins education, healthcare, business and government. It’s the difference between being locked out of opportunity and being ready to compete and thrive in a global economy.”The rollout of Starlink in Timor-Leste is also positioning the nation as an emerging digital hub in the region. By providing high-speed internet that bypasses unreliable traditional infrastructure, Vorakai Lda is supporting the government’s vision of a connected, forward-looking country that can attract investment, foster entrepreneurship and create jobs for its young population.A future powered by connectivity“With Starlink, Timor-Leste is no longer waiting for outdated infrastructure to catch up,” Kassiou said.“We are leaping ahead, providing schools, clinics and communities with the same high-speed connectivity enjoyed in the most developed parts of the world. This is the beginning of a digital future for the nation and it starts with empowering its people.”About Vorakai LdaVorakai Lda is a Timor-Leste-based company committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance connectivity, drive digital transformation and support sustainable national development. With deep local expertise and a forward-thinking approach, Vorakai is helping shape the future of digital infrastructure across the country.For more information on Starlink services in Timor-Leste, including ordering equipment, and subscriptions, please visit www.vorakai.com

