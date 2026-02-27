Summit Family Law Relocates to the Bank Independent Building on Holmes Ave NE in Huntsville

Holmes Avenue Location Brings New, Modern Space and Convenient Access for Clients

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUNTSVILLE, AL — February 27, 2026 —Summit Family Law is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the Bank Independent Building, located at 225 Holmes Avenue Northeast in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. The move, effective March 1, 2026, marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and its commitment to providing exceptional family law services to clients across North Alabama.The new location places Summit Family Law in the heart of Huntsville's legal and business district, just steps from the Madison County Courthouse. This proximity offers a meaningful advantage for clients navigating divorce and child custody proceedings, reducing travel time and providing convenient access to both the firm and the court.The space offers a modern, professional setting with expanded conference and private consultation areas designed with clients in mind. After adopting a hybrid model during the covid pandemic, Summit Family Law made a deliberate decision to return to fully in-person client service and selected the Bank Independent Building as the right home for that commitment. "This move is about more than a new address," said Charlotte Christian, Founding Attorney of Summit Family Law. "It represents our growth as a firm and our deepening commitment to the clients we serve.Summit Family Law welcomes current and prospective clients to visit the new office beginning March 1, 2026. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the firm's services, visit the firm's website or contact the office directly.About Summit Family LawThe firm represents high-asset individuals, professionals and business owners facing divorce and child custody matters cases where financial complexity demands legal counsel who understands what is at stake. From protecting business interests and dividing assets to securing custody arrangements that serve a child's best interests, Summit Family Law provides the strategic, detail-oriented representation these cases require.Contact: Summit Family Law 225 Holmes Avenue NE Huntsville, AL 35801 cchristian@summitfamilylaw.comRepresentation by Eric St. John of Crunkleton Realty eric@crunkletonassociates.com256.384.7603

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.