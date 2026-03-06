NutriHarvest®, USDA BioPreferred® Program Champion, Highlights Yield Gains and Water Protection for Regenerative Growing

Corn crop and ears illustrating a commodity crop evaluated in NutriHarvest® field studies. Image used with permission. Tomatoes on the plant and harvested fruit illustrating a specialty crop evaluated in NutriHarvest® field studies. Images used with permission. USDA BioPreferred® Program badge for National Biobased Products Day. Image used with permission.

Field evaluations demonstrate crop performance, soil health, and water quality results enabled by an advanced resource recovery technology

We are pleased to recognize NutriHarvest®, a BioPreferred® Program Champion, for its commitment to developing biobased products that contribute to the growth of the U.S. bioeconomy.” — Vernell P. Thompson, Procurement Analyst, USDA Rural Development

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Biobased Products Day on March 8, NutriHarvest, a USDA Rural Development BioPreferredProgram Champion, highlights field results demonstrating strong crop performance while helping reduce excess nutrients left in the soil late in the growing season, supporting water protection goals, with fertilizers produced through resource recovery technology.Excess nitrogen and phosphorus losses from farmland can fuel harmful algal blooms and low oxygen waters, and state and federal agencies have set nutrient reduction targets in sensitive watersheds nationwide, such as Lake Champlain, the Chesapeake Bay, the Great Lakes, and Clear Lake. NOAA reports the Northern Gulf hypoxic zone averages about 4,755 square miles over five years.NutriHarvestprovides OMRI Listed organic plant nutrition for home gardens, horticulture, specialty crop systems, and farms, with a focus on nutrient efficiency that helps keep more nutrients in the crop and soil system. Designed to deliver balanced nutrition, the products aim to align crop productivity with soil-water stewardship. The advanced resource recovery biotechnology behind NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer products is engineered to capture over 95% of recoverable nutrients from nutrient rich waste source streams and convert them into a stable organic fertilizer form that helps keep nutrients where they belong in the crop and soil system, supporting water quality goals in sensitive watersheds.“NutriHarvest fertilizer application was a no brainer. Our carrots were gorgeous, and our sweet potatoes grew so big.” — Cheryl D., home gardenerNutriHarvestis designed to support both commodity and specialty crop systems with organic plant nutrition that emphasizes nutrient efficiency and steady availability. To illustrate performance across that range, NutriHarvest highlights results from two widely used benchmark crops: corn for high-demand commodity systems, and tomatoes for yield- and quality-sensitive specialty systems. Corn and tomatoes are meaningful benchmarks because of their scale. USDA estimates 2025/26 U.S. corn output at 17.0 billion bushels and global corn at about 1,296 million metric tons, while tomatoes reached 248,316.5 thousand cwt in the U.S. in 2025 and about 192 million tonnes globally in 2023.Measured Yield Performance Across CropsAcross multiple field evaluations, including independent trials led by a leading University Extension program in the Northeast, NutriHarvestfertilizers showed repeatable performance across both commodity and specialty crop systems. In Extension-led trials, NutriHarvestwas compared with a leading organic commercial fertilizer, a chemical commercial fertilizer, and an untreated control at nitrogen equivalent rates of 100 pounds per acre. Under these conditions, NutriHarvestproduced yields that measured +40.5 bushels per acre versus the untreated control and +11.4 bushels per acre versus the leading organic commercial fertilizer, alongside denser stands and taller plants.That performance signal also carried into specialty crops. In tomatoes, second-harvest yield increased by +93% versus hemp seed meal, +39% versus a commercial organic brand, +61% versus urea, and approximately +219% versus an untreated control. Beyond those anchors, NutriHarvestdemonstrated broad applicability across additional crops including cabbage, beets, beans, and lettuce. In select trials under controlled field conditions, NutriHarvesttreatments also showed statistical parity with conventional synthetic nitrogen programs, reinforcing that biobased plant nutrition can compete on agronomic performance.Reduced Nitrogen Loss and Water ProtectionWater protection also starts upstream, with resource recovery technology that captures nutrients from waste source streams and converts them into stable organic fertilizers . Beyond yield, soil and nitrate tracking in the Extension-led trials showed a consistent nutrient efficiency signal that aligns with water quality protection goals. In the corn trial, early season soil nitrate under NutriHarvestmeasured about 55% lower than a popular chemical commercial fertilizer, indicating lower nitrate loading during a period when leaching risk can be elevated. Separate measurements reported NutriHarvestreleased about 45% less nitrate compared with a soluble nitrate source, supporting improved nitrogen use efficiency and reduced nitrate loss potential.In the cabbage study, soil nitrate tracking showed the same pattern in a vegetable system. Compared with a leading commercial organic brand, NutriHarvestshowed about 31% lower peak soil nitrate during the main mid-season buildup window. By late season, NutriHarvestplots carried about 56% to 68% less residual soil nitrate than the commercial organic brand, depending on sampling date, meaning less leftover nitrogen remained after peak crop growth. Less leftover nitrate helps keep nitrogen aligned with crop uptake and can reduce nutrient losses through runoff and leaching, which are key concerns in watershed protection and nutrient management policy.By supporting a more gradual nutrient availability pattern, NutriHarvestfertilizers help limit excess nitrogen remaining in the soil after peak crop uptake, improving nutrient use efficiency while maintaining productivity.Advancing Soil-Water Conservation and the Biobased EconomyAs a USDA BioPreferredProgram Champion, NutriHarvestrepresents a growing category of renewable, biologically derived agricultural inputs that strengthen domestic supply chains. NutriHarvestalso supports water protection by helping keep nutrients in the crop and soil system. Watershed nutrient targets and TMDLs illustrate the scale of nitrogen and phosphorus management required in sensitive regions.“USDA’s BioPreferredProgram helps expand markets for biobased products by increasing awareness and encouraging their use across the economy. We are pleased to recognize NutriHarvest, a BioPreferredProgram Champion, for its commitment to developing biobased products that contribute to the growth of the U.S. bioeconomy.”— Vernell P. Thompson, Procurement Analyst, USDA BioPreferredProgram, USDA Rural DevelopmentNutriHarvest’s field results reflect this focus on performance, soil health, and water stewardship.“Our focus is simple: food crops, healthy soils, and protected waters. The results show that organic fertilizers powered by our advanced resource recovery technology can support regenerative growing goals while improving crop production and helping reduce nutrient losses” said Anju D. Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvestOn National Biobased Products Day, NutriHarvestreaffirms its commitment to advancing healthy food and soil health nutrition solutions that help growers produce more efficiently while safeguarding water resources.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available at NutriHarvest.com . NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com for distribution and field trial details.GSR Solutions provides the biotechnology behind these innovative fertilizers. More at:

