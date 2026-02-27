Funbox Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Expansion into North Texas, Seeking 18,000–25,000 SF Indoor Locations Across DFW

Funbox Bounce Park

Funbox seeks 18,000–25,000 SF retail spaces across North Texas as part of multi-unit expansion.

We’ve seen firsthand how much families love this experience, and we can’t wait to bring Funbox to the DFW community and create a place where families can create lasting memories.” — Haroon Saleemi

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funbox , one of the fastest-growing family entertainment concepts in the United States, today announced a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop multiple indoor Funbox locations across North Texas. Led by franchise partners Haroon Saleemi and Mustafa Saleemi, the expansion marks Funbox’s official entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth market.The partners are actively seeking retail, lifestyle center, and mixed-use locations ranging from 18,000 to 25,000 square feet throughout key North Texas trade areas, including the North Corridor (Frisco and McKinney), Arlington and Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Garland and Rowlett, and Keller and Southlake.Each indoor Funbox location features a 10,000+ sf inflatable bounce park complemented by an arcade, prize redemption area, and private birthday party rooms designed to create premium, memorable celebrations for families.The bounce park itself includes giant slides, climbing walls, an obstacle course, ninja wall, and a dedicated toddler soft play area, creating an experience designed for a wide range of ages.“Expanding Funbox to North Texas is incredibly exciting for our team,” said Haroon Saleemi, Funbox franchise partner. “We’ve seen firsthand how much families love this experience, and we can’t wait to bring Funbox to the Dallas-Fort Worth community and create a place where families can celebrate birthdays, spend time together, and create lasting memories.”Haroon Saleemi brings direct experience operating Funbox locations, having previously launched multiple outdoor Funbox bounce parks in Houston and opening Texas’ first indoor Funbox location in Houston last year.Mustafa Saleemi also brings extensive Funbox operating experience, having successfully operated outdoor Funbox locations across Alabama, Minnesota, and Oklahoma.Funbox distinguishes itself through its strong focus on guest experience and service, particularly in birthday celebrations, where each party receives personalized attention and a dedicated host to ensure a seamless and memorable event. Funbox was built on the belief that family experiences deserve the same level of care as the best hospitality brands in the world and applies the principles of hospitality, service, design, and execution, to family entertainment.The Dallas-Fort Worth expansion is part of Funbox’s broader national growth strategy as demand continues to increase for premium indoor family entertainment experiences.Funbox is currently evaluating potential real estate opportunities and welcomes inquiries from landlords, developers, and brokers with available retail, entertainment, or mixed-use spaces that meet its location criteria.

