Indigenous Tourism Trailblazer Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan DNZM to Keynote CTO Sustainable Tourism Conference in Belize

Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan DNZM

SAN PEDRO, BELIZE, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced that Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan DNZM, Chief Executive of New Zealand Māori Tourism (NZMT), will deliver the keynote address at the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development (STC 2026).The conference, themed “Tourism in Full Color: Integrating Blue, Green, Orange and Beyond Economies,” will take place April 27-30, 2026, in the coastal town of San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, Belize.A Global Voice for Indigenous ValuesDame Pania is internationally recognized for advancing indigenous-led tourism development. Since 2009, she has championed a values-based investment model that places cultural identity, guardianship and community well-being at the center of economic success. Her leadership has helped reshape Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism landscape by embedding Māori values, including stewardship and intergenerational sustainability, into the national tourism framework.Her participation at STC 2026 reflects a deepening connection between the Caribbean and Māori worldviews on tourism, both of which increasingly emphasize the “purple economy” — where cultural values, social cohesion and inclusive growth intersect.“We are honored to welcome Dame Pania to the Caribbean stage at such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO Secretary-General and CEO. “Her groundbreaking work in ‘culturalizing commerce’ aligns seamlessly with our ‘Tourism in Full Color’ vision. Dame Pania’s insights will challenge us to move beyond fragmented planning and embrace integrated models that honor our heritage while safeguarding our environmental and economic future.”Tourism in Full ColorHosted in collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board, the 17th edition of the STC is designed to move beyond traditional sustainability silos and examine the interplay among key economic pillars:• Blue and Green Economies — advancing marine conservation, climate resilience and low-carbon growth• Orange Economy — unlocking the creative and cultural potential of the region’s heritage industries• Beyond Economies (including Purple) — prioritizing indigenous knowledge systems, social cohesion and regenerative prosperity“As a nation where indigenous heritage and the richness of our natural landscapes together shape who we are, Belize is deeply honored to host STC 2026,” said Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations. “From the enduring legacy of the ancient Maya to the UNESCO-recognized traditions of the Garifuna people, and from our forests to our Barrier Reef, our story is woven from the resilience of these communities and the lands they have long cared for. By welcoming global leaders like Dame Pania to our shores, we underscore that Indigenous wisdom is not merely part of our past — it is an essential blueprint for a sustainable, regenerative future for Caribbean tourism.”A Legacy of LeadershipDame Pania brings more than three decades of experience to the conference. Her honors include recognition as one of the Top 50 Global Tourism Innovators in 2021 and induction into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame in 2022. In 2024, she was appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and business.Over four days, STC 2026 will feature ministerial roundtables, master classes and field-based learning experiences, offering delegates direct exposure to Belize’s sustainable tourism initiatives.For registration and sponsorship information, visit https://bit.ly/CaribbeanSTC2026

