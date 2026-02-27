Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated: Canada’s Largest Commercial, Industrial, Flat Roofing Contractor

This approach eliminates thousands of potential failure points while significantly improving reflectivity, weather resistance, and overall system durability.” — Austin Roofing Admin

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated, Canada’s largest authority in commercial and industrial roofing systems, is reinforcing its leadership in steel roof coatings and steel roof restoration systems across Ontario. As aging steel roofing assets continue to face corrosion, fastener failure, seam separation, and UV degradation, Austin Roofing is helping facility owners extend their roof life through advanced spray-applied coating systems, eliminating the need for costly steel roof tear-offs and full panel replacements. President Patrick Austin explains how fluid-applied steel roof coatings are transforming how organizations protect and restore metal roofing systems while maintaining uninterrupted operations.For more than 40 years, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing has delivered proven restoration solutions for commercial and industrial facilities throughout Ontario. With locations from Windsor to Ottawa, property managers rely on Austin Roofing to restore aging steel roofs affected by oxidation, coating breakdown, surface rust, and thermal movement. According to Patrick Austin, steel roof restorations have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the company’s portfolio as organizations seek sustainable, cost-effective alternatives to full steel roof replacements.“Steel roofing systems are structurally sound far longer than most people realize,” said Patrick Austin. “When organizations contact Austin Roofing for steel roof coatings, they’re looking for a contractor that understands how to properly assess, prepare, and restore the existing steel roofing assembly rather than removing it or screwing down another layer on top. In many cases, a spray-applied steel roof coating provides superior waterproofing, corrosion protection, and long-term performance without disrupting operations. Metal roof coatings can out-perform a conventional membrane overlay which consists of installing thousands of screws and fasteners through the steel sheeting; which all roll out membranes will require in order to be secured down. Spray applied steel roof coatings chemically bond to the steel roof sheeting with inseparable tear resistance. Logically, you do not want to be adding thousands of screws and fasteners through your roofing substrate while simultaneously trying to keep it watertight”While Austin Roofing installs and services a full range of roofing systems: including modified bitumen, single-ply membranes, built-up roofing systems, and steel roofing assemblies - the company notes that steel roofs are uniquely suited for fluid-applied restorations. Unlike a full replacement, steel roof coatings encapsulate seams, fasteners, penetrations, and panel overlaps into a seamless, monolithic membrane from top to bottom. This approach eliminates thousands of potential failure points while significantly improving reflectivity, weather resistance, and overall system durability.Patrick explains that steel roof restorations offer a strategic advantage for facility owners focused on lifecycle cost management. “A full steel roof replacement involves material disposal, structural exposure, and operational downtime. With a properly engineered coating system, the existing steel roof becomes the substrate, allowing us to reinforce and protect it. You can visualize it as transforming the original steel roof into a reinforced base, while the coating system becomes the primary defense layer, shielding against moisture intrusion, corrosion, UV exposure, and thermal expansion. Thickness, adhesion, and system compatibility are critical for long-term performance.”With Canada’s extreme climate fluctuations, Austin Roofing continues to invest heavily in advanced inspection and diagnostic technologies to support steel roof coating projects. These capabilities include corrosion mapping, adhesion testing, moisture detection, and substrate analysis - ensuring each steel roof restoration is engineered for maximum longevity and performance before the coating application begins. Many coatings also come with an extendable warranty option, providing a further return of your investment.Austin Roofing’s leadership in steel roof restorations is further strengthened by its highly trained applicators, proprietary installation standards, and direct partnerships with global product manufacturers. This integrated approach ensures that commercial, industrial, institutional, and agricultural clients receive steel roof coating systems designed to outperform traditional replacement methods or membrane overlays while delivering long-term asset protection.“Whether we’re restoring a steel roof or coating a new assembly, our philosophy remains the same,” said Patrick. “Do it right, do it safely, and deliver performance that lasts. As more organizations search for steel roof coatings, steel roof restorations, and commercial metal roofing solutions, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing remains Ontario's top choice for extending a commercial and industrial roof life, reducing capital costs, and delivering long-term performance.For emergency winter roofing services, spring planning, and commercial and industrial fluid applied roofing systems, think preparation. Think protection. Think Austin Roofing. Steel Roof Coatings. Steel Roof Restorations. Metal Roofing Solutions.For more information about Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, partnership opportunities, media inquiries and careers, please visit: www.austinroofing.ca or contact: Austin Roofing at 519-252-7663 or: info@austinroofing.ca. Austin Roofing & Waterproofing+1 519-252-7663

