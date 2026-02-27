Texas Note Buyer With $47M in Purchases Launches Free Resource for Land Note Sellers

San Antonio company with A+ BBB rating and 100% close rate publishes most complete guide to selling promissory notes in Texas

Most note holders don't realize they have options. When life changes, they don't know where to turn. That's the problem we set out to solve.” — Sandy McFadin, Co-Founder, Longhorn Note Buyers

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longhorn Note Buyers ( longhornnotebuyers.com ), a Texas-only promissory note purchasing company founded in 2007 and led by industry veteran Nick McFadin, who has been buying real estate-backed notes since 1983, today announced the publication of the most comprehensive free online resource for Texas landowners and note holders looking to sell their seller-financed promissory notes.The company, which maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has purchased more than $47 million in promissory notes across Texas, has published over 190 educational articles covering every aspect of the note selling process — from initial valuation to closing — across all 254 Texas counties.Texas leads the nation in seller-financed land transactions. When a landowner sells property with owner financing, they create a promissory note — a legal instrument that entitles them to receive monthly payments over a set period. Many of these note holders eventually want to convert their future payment stream into immediate cash, whether for retirement, medical expenses, new investments, or other financial needs."Most note holders don't realize they have options," said Sandy McFadin, co-founder and partner at Longhorn Note Buyers. "They created a note when they sold their land with owner financing, and now they're collecting monthly payments. But when life changes — when they need cash for retirement, for medical bills, or simply because they're tired of tracking payments — they don't know where to turn. That's exactly the problem we set out to solve."Longhorn Note Buyers has published a library of over 190 in-depth articles at longhornnotebuyers.com/blog covering the full spectrum of promissory note selling in Texas, including step-by-step selling guides, valuation explanations, county-specific market guides for 26 Texas counties, city-specific guides for 17 major Texas metros, comparison guides for direct buyer vs. broker options, and complete coverage of tax implications and legal requirements under the Texas Property Code and UCC."In 42 years of buying notes, I've seen every situation imaginable," said Nick McFadin, founder and CEO of Longhorn Note Buyers. "A performing land note with 20% down, good payment history, and a solid borrower might sell for 85 to 90 cents on the dollar. A note with thin down payment, no seasoning, and a risky borrower might be 60 cents. We wanted to put that knowledge out there so people can make informed decisions before they talk to anyone — including us."Unlike note brokers who act as middlemen and charge fees of 5% to 15%, Longhorn Note Buyers is a direct purchaser that buys notes with its own capital. The company is the only Texas-focused note buyer that combines four decades of experience with a 100% close rate on quoted offers and a guaranteed 24-hour response on every note submission.The process is straightforward: a note holder submits basic information through longhornnotebuyers.com, receives a written offer within 24 hours, and can close in as few as 14 business days with no upfront costs, no application fees, and no obligation.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: How do I sell my land note in Texas?A: To sell a land note in Texas, a note holder submits the note details — including remaining balance, interest rate, payment history, and property information — to a direct buyer like Longhorn Note Buyers. The buyer evaluates the note, provides a written cash offer typically within 24 hours, and if accepted, handles all closing paperwork. The entire process from submission to funding typically takes 14 to 30 business days.Q: How much is my promissory note worth in Texas?A: The value depends on remaining principal balance, interest rate, payment history, down payment percentage, property type and location, and borrower creditworthiness. Performing notes with strong fundamentals typically sell for 60% to 90% of the unpaid balance. Longhorn Note Buyers provides free, no-obligation valuations within 24 hours.Q: What is the difference between a direct buyer and a note broker?A: A direct buyer like Longhorn Note Buyers purchases the note with its own funds — no broker commissions (typically 5% to 15%), faster closings, and a guaranteed close on quoted offers. A broker acts as a middleman and takes a fee from the proceeds.About Longhorn Note BuyersLonghorn Note Buyers is a San Antonio, Texas-based company that buys real estate-backed promissory notes directly from note holders across all 254 Texas counties. Founded in 2007 by Nick McFadin, who has been purchasing promissory notes since 1983, and co-founded by Sandy McFadin in 2013, the company has purchased more than $47 million in notes including land notes, mortgage notes, and all types of seller-financed real estate paper. Longhorn Note Buyers is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, offers written quotes within 24 hours, and closes 100% of its quoted offers. The company focuses exclusively on Texas and buys notes with its own capital, never acting as a broker. For more information or to receive a free, no-obligation quote, visit longhornnotebuyers.com or call (210) 828-3573.

