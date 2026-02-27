Joint Public Safety and Health and Human Services Committee Meeting Scheduled Today at 2 p.m. is Canceled

MARYLAND, February 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 26, 2026

The joint Public Safety and Health and Human Services Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. is canceled. The following topics will be reviewed by the joint committee at a later date: Montgomery County's Crisis Response System and Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team – Established.

