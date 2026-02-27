iQIBLA Partners with IZI to Launch Disaster Relief Charity Sale for Sumatra

iQIBLA Brand LOGO Zakat for Sumatra Charity sale for Sumata iQIBLA brand store in Jakarta The third generation Muslim smart Zikr Ring & smart watch

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NO.1 technology brand for Muslim and the inventor of the smart Zikr Ring, iQIBLA, announced that it has reached a strategic partnership with the largest local Indonesian charity organization -Indonesian Zakat Initiative (IZI) to jointly launch the 'Zakat for Sumatra' disaster relief charity sale in the Indonesian market. From now until March 31, 2026, for every iQIBLA product purchased, iQIBLA will allocate 1% of net sales revenue from participating products to disaster-affected areas in Sumatra for emergency relief and post-disaster reconstruction.

iQIBLA is committed to serving Muslims, deeply integrating innovative concepts with the practical needs of the Muslim community, and developing useful tools to help them better balance faith and daily life. Since entering the Indonesian market in 2023, iQIBLA has quickly established a reputation among Muslim consumers with its innovative smart Zikr Ring. By 2025, the number of Indonesian users of iQIBLA’s smart Zikr Rings exceeded one million, making it a representative tech brand within Indonesia's Muslim community. At the end of 2025, iQIBLA had launched the latest third-generation smart Zikr Ring and smart watch, continuing to lead trends in the Muslim smart wearable market.

iQIBLA is committed to deeply cultivating the Indonesian market, rooting itself in Indonesian society, and becoming a responsible brand actively contributing to the development of Indonesian society. iQIBLA empathizes with the severe disasters that have struck its fellow Indonesians in Sumatra since September 2025 and has been actively taking measures to contribute to disaster relief. This disaster relief charity sale for the Sumatra disaster-stricken areas is a practical reflection of iQIBLA’s brand philosophy and social responsibility.

On the first day of the campaign, iQIBLA’s official social media accounts launched the #zakatforsumatra hashtag, encouraging consumers to participate in public welfare through purchasing products. Indonesian local KOLs also reposted and supported the campaign, with an expected reach of over 10 million Indonesian users.

iQIBLA Indonesia’s CEO stated: 'As a tech company rooted in Indonesia, we deeply understand the catastrophic impact disasters have on the local Muslim community. This charity sale is not only short-term aid but also an embodiment of iQIBLA’s social responsibility and brand commitment. In the future, we will continue to invest in education, healthcare, and environmental protection to support Indonesia's sustainable development.'

