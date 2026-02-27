CDC finds record-high obesity rates for children, teens, as adults have slight decline 

Obesity rates for U.S. children and teenagers have reached record highs, while rates for adults had a slight decline, according to reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both reports examined historical trends using height and weight data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. From August 2021 to August 2023, an estimated 21.1% of children and teenagers ages 2-19 were obese, up from 19.3% from 2017-2018. Additionally, from 2021-2023, 7% of children and adolescents were severely obese and 15.1% were overweight. For adults, 40.3% were obese from 2021-2023, down from 42.8% in 2017-2018. In addition, from 2021-2023, 9.7% of adults were severely obese and 31.7% were overweight.

