Green Globe Gold Awarded to Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes

Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes

Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes was recently awarded Green Globe Gold certification, acknowledging five consecutive years of certification.

Nowadays, we all appreciate the importance of sustainable development, not only in terms of our environmental impact, but also our social and economic impact.” — Charles Richez, General Manager.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes was recently awarded Green Globe Gold certification, acknowledging five consecutive years of continued improvement in its sustainable management and operations. Celebrating its one hundredth anniversary in 2026, the iconic hotel encapsulates French elegance and refinement and is known for its timeless charm and breathtaking views over the Mediterranean.Charles Richez, General Manager at the hotel said "All of the team is delighted in achieving Green Globe Gold certification. Nowadays, we all appreciate the importance of sustainable development, not only in terms of our environmental impact, but also our social and economic impact. Environmental responsibility is one of the most important issues our world faces today. Contributing to inventing the world of tomorrow, striving to achieve carbon neutrality, and being part of a sustainable tourism approach requires our constant commitment."Greening OperationsOver the past five years the hotel has continued to streamline processes, developed new ways of implementing the latest green knowledge and technology, and improved on its overall sustainability performance. Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes’ sustainability approach incorporates responsible resource management practices to reduce environmental impacts. The hotel actively works to lower energy and water consumption through the installation of efficient equipment and smart systems such as LED lighting, motion sensors, and water-saving devices. A linen and towel reuse program is also in place with changes only carried out upon request, helping to conserve resources and reduce waste.Circular Economy and Waste ReductionThe hotel is committed to significantly decreasing single-use plastics volume, improving waste sorting and recycling processes, and integrating sustainable alternatives throughout the property. It works in partnership with Take a Waste, a specialized service providing comprehensive waste management with a focus on circular economy principles, sorting, and recycling for events and seminars. In addition, reusable glass bottles and glasses have replaced single-use plastic items and used soap - collected and recycled by Unisoap - is distributed to those in need.The introduction of a new Supplier Code of Conduct is a major step forward, enabling the hotel to engage with stakeholders on the same environmental initiatives as those implemented by the Barrière Group. Suppliers that make deliveries in reusable containers are preferred including Balicco - a major supplier of fresh food products - for pallets and the Menton fish market for crates. This is an ongoing process where improvements are constantly being made and welcomed.Biodiversity ProtectionEfforts to protect biodiversity are also central to the hotel’s sustainability vision, through pesticide-free landscaping and initiatives that support local ecosystems, such as rooftop beehives. The hotel has established four beehives on its roof with some 60,000 bees per hive producing golden honey. As of last year, every Sunday an activity is offered during the summer months where children can join the hotel’s own beekeeper to explore the beehives, learn about the importance of bee conservation, and enjoy a tasting of honey and sweets.An insect hotel has also been installed, supporting pollination through enhanced local biodiversity and natural pest control. The insect hotel overlooks an aromatic garden where fresh herbs are cultivated for dishes and cocktails.Responsible Sourcing and Future AmbitionsHotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes’ culinary strategy prioritizes seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, supporting regional producers while reducing the carbon footprint associated with food supply chains. This initiative is in line with the property’s goal to reduce its overall greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.Beyond environmental action, Le Majestic Cannes maintains strong ties with local charities and community organisations, including the Cannes Red Cross, Adrien Association, and Les Restos du Cœur, reinforcing its commitment to positive social impact.Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes demonstrates that luxury, heritage and sustainability can go hand in hand. The Green Globe Gold certification not only celebrates past achievements but also signals a clear ambition: to continue redefining responsible luxury on the French Riviera — and beyond.For more information about the hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy please click here About BarrièreThe Barrière Group is chaired by Joy Desseigne Barrière and Alexandre Barrière, the fourth generation to develop this French family-owned group founded in 1912 by François André, then successively developed by Lucien Barrière and Diane Barrière. Since its inception, the Group has created unparalleled offerings in the field of high-end leisure, based on operational excellence, quality of service, and the French art of living.Barrière now has 32 casinos and one gaming club under the Barrière Casino brand, offering an annual program of nearly 3,000 shows and events. The Group also has 20 luxury hotels in unique destinations, all under the Barrière Collection brand. Finally, Barrière offers nearly 200 restaurants and bars across its destinations, reflecting a generous and contemporary art of hospitality.The Group's international development is driven by the iconic Fouquet's brand, founded in Paris and now has locations in New York, Courchevel, and Saint Barth. This expansion continues with the ambition to open new locations in the world's most beautiful destinations.Barrière has nearly 7,000 employees and its global revenue amounted to €1.5 billion for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025.Barrière is a brand under which the activities of two separate groups are marketed: Groupe Lucien Barrière (GLB) and Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes (SFCMC). groupebarriere.comContactCaroline LessiauResponsable RSE(Head of CSR - Hotel Division)Le Majestic Cannes / Le Gray d'Albion CannesLe Carl Gustaf St Barth10 Bd de la Croisette06400 CannesFranceE: clessiau@cannesbarriere.comT: +33 (0)4 92 98 77 29groupebarriere.comHÔTELS BARRIÈRE | CASINOS BARRIÈRE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.