Creative Biolabs Broadens Portfolio to Advance Immunology and Biomedical Research

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Biolabs has expanded its portfolio of primary cell systems and functional assay tools, expanding its selection of primary macrophage preparations, complement pathway assay kits, and primary neuronal models. The updates arrive as drug developers continue to confront persistent challenges in translational biology—particularly the gap between traditional immortalized cell lines and the complex, multicellular environments implicated in inflammation, neurodegeneration, and complement‑driven pathology.Macrophage Models Address Variability in Innate Immunity ResearchMacrophages remain central to programs targeting chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and tumor‑associated immune remodeling. Yet reproducibility remains a sticking point: labs continue to report batch‑to‑batch variability in macrophage responsiveness, inconsistent polarization outcomes, and difficulty modeling tissue‑resident phenotypes.Creative Biolabs' macrophage offering includes primary macrophages , subtype‑defined populations, and polarization‑ready models validated for responsiveness to canonical stimuli such as LPS, IFN‑γ, and IL‑4. A principal investigator at a mid‑size biotech described the shift this way: "We were seeing too much drift in our macrophage polarization assays. The primary models from Creative Biolabs gave us more consistent cytokine profiles across replicates, which helped stabilize our screening workflow."Complement Assay Kits Support a Rapidly Evolving Therapeutic LandscapeComplement‑targeted therapeutics continue to expand, with C3, C5, and alternative‑pathway inhibitors advancing through clinical pipelines. Creative Biolabs' complement assay kit suite spans the classical, lectin, and alternative pathways, optimized for sensitivity and inter‑assay reproducibility. Developers working on complement‑modulating antibodies, small molecules, and RNA‑based therapeutics are increasingly adopting standardized kits to reduce site‑to‑site variability.One early‑stage biotech scientist noted: "We needed a kit that could reliably detect partial inhibition in the alternative pathway. The reproducibility across runs was the main reason we switched."Primary Neurons Tackle Translational Gaps in NeurodegenerationNeuroscience programs continue to struggle with the limitations of immortalized neuronal lines, which often fail to capture synaptic vulnerability, electrophysiological stability, or neuron‑glia interactions relevant to neurodegenerative disease. Primary neurons—while more technically demanding—offer clearer translational value.Creative Biolabs' expanded primary neuron portfolio includes cortical, hippocampal, dopaminergic, and sensory neurons isolated and characterized under stringent quality control (QC) standards and validated for synaptic marker expression and long‑term culture stability.A neurobiology group evaluating complement‑mediated synapse loss commented: "The consistency in synaptic density across batches allowed us to run multi‑week pruning assays without recalibrating our baseline each time."To learn more,, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/complement-therapeutics/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs provides a wide range of life science research tools and technical services, supporting global scientists in advancing immunology and broader biomedical research through reliable models, assays, and expert project support.

