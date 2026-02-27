WIN-NextGen™ Launches Podcast to Navigate the Future of Work; Features High School Researcher Karissa Tang

Karissa Tang Podcast Announcement

A new podcast series bridging the gap between today’s youth and industry leaders to prepare the next generation for an AI-enabled workforce.

Technology really can automate tasks, but it cannot automate character.” — Elisa Basnight, Founder of WIN–NextGen™

LANHAM, MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN-NextGen™ , the leading workforce innovation network dedicated to cultivating talent in STEM, Supply Chain, and the Skilled Trades, known as the 3S Workforce™, is proud to announce the official launch of the WIN-NextGen Podcast . Hosted by Elisa Basnight, the podcast serves as a bridge between today’s youth and industry leaders, offering qualitative insights into an economy increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence and automation.The rollout features a powerful NextGen Perspective from Karissa Tang, a high school senior and researcher whose work on AI’s impact on teenage employment has recently been featured by CNN and NPR's The Indicator. Tang’s research predicts a staggering 27% decline in teen jobs by 2030; a finding that serves as an urgent call for the proactive skill development that WIN-NextGen™ champions.Elisa Basnight, host and founder, emphasizes the necessity of this dialogue for the modern economy. "We believe the world really cannot afford to leave any segment of today's young people unprepared for what is coming next," Basnight states.In a detailed interview, Karissa Tang discusses the quantitative findings of her research, which examined the top ten most popular teenage jobs. "My analysis shows that AI could displace 770,000 jobs by 2030, and that's 27% decline from 2024 employment figures," Tang explains. She notes that the most popular teen job, being a cashier, faces a predicted 54% decline, while fast food counter workers face a 37% decline. Tang shares that her inspiration came from observing her own community in the Bay Area; "I was surprised to learn that my aunt wasn't really in need of [hiring for] a summer job, and that was because she had a kiosk system [which] allowed customers to make orders."The displacement of these roles creates a gap in early development that WIN-NextGen™ seeks to fill. Tang highlights three specific areas where entry-level jobs benefit teens: finances, life skills, and independence. "Without these entry-level jobs, when AI displaces them, [it] makes it harder for teens to save up money for their future college," Tang says. She also points to the loss of soft skill training; "There’s so many life skills that teens need to learn, that entry-level jobs allow."Basnight links these concerns to the organization's mission. "As a business leader, I find this very concerning, because it's also potentially leading a gap in our mid-level experience in the future." WIN-NextGen™ addresses this by focusing on exposure, skills, and development opportunities that prepare youth for the evolving world of work.Despite the disruption, the interview highlights areas of resilience. Tang notes that jobs involving fine motor skills or human connection, such as hosts and coaches, remain more stable. She also stresses the importance of human traits: "Character, tenacity, curiosity, and empathy, they're adaptable…focusing on these traits will get you ahead of the curve."Basnight concludes the episode by reaffirming the role of the 3S Workforce™ initiative. "Technology really can automate tasks, but it cannot automate character," she says. "It really is a powerful reminder that it's what I call collaboration between human and machine."In addition to Karissa Tang, the WIN-NextGen Podcast has already engaged with a diverse array of experts and industry advocates, including:Sania Khan and Sean Olds: From Disruption to Readiness: How AI and Talent Pipelines Will Define Your Competitive Edge; Dr. Keith Adams: Finding the Balance: Rethinking Success for the Modern Student-Athlete; Shelly Williams: A Day in the Life: From NCAA Division 3 to Clinical Healthcare and Innovation; Wilfredo Bonilla: A Day in the Life: Navigating the Practice of Law, Music Artist to Lawyer; Jennifer Schauble: How to Become an Interview Ninja.As part of a commitment to shared knowledge and community connection, WIN-NextGen™ is officially opening a Call for Speakers . The organization is seeking industry experts, educators, labor economists, and youth voices who are passionate about the 3S Workforce™ and the evolving world of work.About WIN-NextGen™WIN-NextGen™ is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and workforce innovation network that leverages technology to cultivate NextGen talent (ages 13–24), inspire, and build capacity for interconnected pipelines across the 3S Workforce™ - STEM, Supply Chain, and Skilled Trades - in the AI era and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.