Health PEI urges patience from the public as Queen Elizabeth Hospital copes with system overcapacity 

CANADA, February 26 - The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is asking for patience from the public as it continues to operate in a state of overcapacity.

The provincial healthcare system has been operating over its normal capacity in both acute and long-term care since early January. These conditions prevent the usual flow of patients through the system from emergency departments to medical units or to appropriate care facilities outside of the hospital. It also slows emergency departments’ ability to see patients in a timely manner.

As the province’s largest hospital, the QEH is a hub of emergency, acute, and specialty health services. Staff have set up temporary beds throughout the hospital to meet this increased demand, including in unconventional spaces. The public is asked for patience as QEH staff work hard to ensure patients are provided with the best care possible in the midst of a stressful environment.

Health PEI reminds members of the public to:

Use emergency departments for urgent and emergency needs – call 911 if it is an emergency

Consider other care options when appropriate, such as primary care providers, walk‑in clinics, calling 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse, community pharmacies, or virtual care through Maple

Be patient as staff work through delays caused by limited capacity, and remember violence will not be tolerated

Reach out to the Health PEI Patient Navigator for assistance finding care and/or Patient Relations if you have compliments or concerns.

Health PEI will continue to assess conditions daily and provide updates as needed.

