[2-26-2026] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use ULTRA ADVANC3 sold on www.amazon.com or ULTRA ADVANC3 GOLD sold on www.naturistarex.com. These products are promoted and sold for joint pain on various other websites and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that ULTRA ADVANC3 and ULTRA ADVANC3 GOLD contain dexamethasone, diclofenac and methocarbamol not listed on the product labels.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland. Abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal symptoms.

Additionally, the undeclared dexamethasone in ULTRA ADVANC3 or ULTRA ADVANC3 GOLD may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

Consumers taking ULTRA ADVANC3 or ULTRA ADVANC3 GOLD should immediately consult with their health care professional to safely discontinue use of these products. The risks of withdrawal from corticosteroids should be assessed by a health care professional. Only licensed health care professionals can evaluate patients for the risk or existence of adrenal suppression.

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. This hidden drug ingredient also may interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products.

Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant that can cause sedation, dizziness, and low blood pressure. Methocarbamol also can impair mental and physical abilities to perform certain tasks, such as driving a motor vehicle or operating machinery.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

