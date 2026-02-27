Rising Martial Artist Eli Cooper Wins Grand Champion at Tournoi Le Buck D’Or 2026

Grand Champion Eli Cooper with Head Coach and Sensei Ben Clarke

Eli Cooper performing Ohan in the Grand Championship finale!

Following his point fighting Eli Cooper shows off his bronze and gold medals.

Grand Champion crown and Multi-division medal performance power Ottawa’s Eli Cooper to a dominant performance in Gatineau, Quebec.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa martial artist Eli Cooper delivered a standout performance at the recently completed Tournoi Le Buck D’Or 2026, earning multiple gold medals, a prestigious Grand Champion title, and a podium finish in advanced combat divisions.

Competing in the 12–13 Advanced (Couleurs) categories, Cooper demonstrated exceptional technical precision and composure in traditional forms, securing:
🥇 Gold – Kata Traditionnel (12–13 Avancé, Couleurs)
🥇 Grand Champion – Kata Traditionnel & Armé Traditionnel (10–13 Mixte)
In sparring divisions, Cooper continued to showcase his well-rounded skill set:
🥉 Bronze – Combat (12–13 Avancé, Male +50 kg)
4th Place – Superfight (13 & under, Male +40 kg)

The event, held February 21, 2026 at the Centre Sportif de Gatineau, brought together top competitors from across Quebec and Ontario for the invitation-only regional tournament sanctioned by the Fédération des Centres de Karaté Sunfuki.

Earning Grand Champion honors in the Traditional & Weapons divisions marks a significant milestone in Cooper’s 2026 campaign, reinforcing his reputation as a rising young martial artists who continues to raise his level each time he steps onto the tatami.

Representing Team Douvris Martial Arts Orleans, Cooper has opened the 2026 season with consecutive high-level performances in Quebec and Ontario competition, building momentum toward upcoming provincial and national events later this year.

Antony Cooper
The House Of Cooper
