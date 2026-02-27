Jamestown Woman Arrested, Charged in Fentress County Arson Investigation

FENTRESS COUNTY– A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown woman in connection to a residential fire that occurred Thursday morning.

On February 26th, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred along Wright Place Road in Jamestown. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation identified Regina Owens Scroggins (DOB: 05/26/66) as the individual responsible for setting the fire while the homeowners were inside.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Scroggins, charging her with two counts of Aggravated Arson. She was arrested and booked into the Fentress County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

###