HDOT seeks public comments on noise variance for intersection improvements at Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking public comments on a noise variance application for intersection improvements at Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street, in Pearl City.
HDOT plans to improve multi-modal connectivity through this corridor with roadway, pedestrian safety, and street lighting improvements. This includes the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of westbound Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street, adjacent to the Skyline station, and the addition of a left-turn lane and sidewalk to connect eastbound Kamehameha Highway at the Waiawa Road Skyline station with Kuala Street. Please see detour map for details.
HDOT has submitted an application to the Department of Health (DOH) to obtain a community noise variance to conduct construction-related activities during nighttime and weekend hours beginning as early as June 1, through June 17, 2029, during the following times:
- Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Weekend work from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday
This work excludes state and federal holidays.
Pursuant to Chapter 342F-5, subsection (h), Hawaii Revised Statutes, HDOT and DOH are accepting written public comments on this application through Thursday, April 9.
Individuals who would like to submit written comments, request information or a receive a copy of the application should reference Variance Application No. V-1468, Docket No, 26-NR-VN-03 and direct correspondence to:
Indoor and Radiological Health Branch
99-945 Halawa Valley Street
Aiea, HI 96701
Phone: (808) 586-4700
HDOT may hold a public hearing after May 9, 2026, on the variance application pending the comments received during this period and its context to the project. The final decision will be made on the basis of the application, related documents, written comments and the public hearing, if any.
