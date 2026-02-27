O’Ryan Health Launches Direct-to-Parent Pediatric Allergy and Food Sensitivity Testing

Parents can now access laboratory-based IgE and IgG4 testing for children nationwide

Our platform provides a structured pathway for families to obtain laboratory data and bring those results into conversations with their child’s healthcare provider.” — Tim Coleman, PhD, Architect of Operations and Co-Founder of O’Ryan Health

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With spring allergy season approaching and pediatric allergy symptoms increasing nationwide, O’Ryan Health today announced the national availability of its direct-to-parent pediatric allergy and food sensitivity testing program, enabling families to order laboratory-based inhalant and food sensitivity panels for children without a healthcare team referral.

Food allergies now affect approximately 1 in 13 children in the United States, underscoring the growing impact of immune-mediated conditions on pediatric health.

The Wellness program is designed to address long wait times for specialty appointments and geographic barriers that may delay pediatric allergy testing.

The program allows parents to collect a blood sample at home and return it to a CLIA-certified laboratory for analysis. Results are delivered securely through the O’Ryan Health Parent Portal and can be downloaded and shared with their child’s healthcare team to guide discussions.

Available panels include:

• Inhalant Allergen IgE Profile assessing 27 common airborne allergens, including grasses, trees, weeds, molds, and animal dander, as well as total IgE. Results are reported quantitatively in kU/L, consistent with laboratory IgE reporting standards, accompanied by population-based percentile interpretation.

• FoodSafe™ IgG4 Panel (94 foods + Candida)

• FoodSafe™ IgG4 Panel (189 foods + Candida), providing expanded coverage across grains, dairy, meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, nuts, and additives with semi-quantitative reporting categorized as Low, Moderate, or High.

Testing is performed by Meridian Valley Lab, a U.S.-based clinical laboratory operating since 1976 with established infrastructure for allergy and immune response testing.

To purchase testing, parents create a profile through O’Ryan Health’s website and access the Parent Portal. As part of enrollment, families complete a Family Enrollment Survey indicating interest in participation in an O’Ryan Health Wellness program.

“Parents often recognize persistent respiratory, skin, or digestive symptoms but face delays in accessing laboratory testing,” said Tim Coleman, Co-Founder of O’Ryan Health. “Our platform provides a structured pathway for families to obtain laboratory data and bring those results into conversations with their child’s healthcare provider.”

The launch builds on O’Ryan Health’s established at-home pediatric blood sampling infrastructure, previously utilized in IRB-approved pediatric studies.

Allergy and food sensitivity testing kits are available nationwide at https://oryan.health/testing

Meridian Valley Lab is a U.S.-based, physician-trusted clinical laboratory since 1976, pioneering urine hormone and food sensitivity testing. Their FoodSafe™ platform complements this expertise by uncovering hidden or delayed food reactions, enabling personalized nutrition strategies to reduce inflammatory load and improve patient outcomes. (CLIA #50D0630590)

About O’Ryan Health

O’Ryan Health Inc. is a pediatric-focused health technology company providing at-home blood collection and laboratory access for children nationwide. Through its digital Parent Portal and logistics platform, O’Ryan Health enables families to access laboratory-based testing and participate in pediatric research from home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.