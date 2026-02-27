Jury awards $750,000 to woman permanently disabled after fall on hazardous County sidewalk

A Prince George's County jury deliberated just 15 minutes before awarding the full amount sought by Attorney Jordan Howlette in closing arguments.

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD - A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, Maryland has awarded $750,000 to Christine Woods, who sustained permanent injuries after falling on uneven brick pavement outside the Hyattsville Justice Center on June 30, 2022. The jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning the verdict, which matched the amount requested by Attorney Jordan D. Howlette of Justly Prudent during closing arguments.According to the complaint filed in the case, Ms. Woods was walking toward the disability ramp in the pedestrian plaza outside the Hyattsville Justice Center and County Services Building, located at 5012 Rhode Island Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland, when her foot caught on uneven, protruding bricks in the walkway. The fall caused immediate injuries to multiple parts of her body.Court filings detail that Ms. Woods sustained facial lacerations requiring sutures, the loss of a tooth, bilateral knee injuries with cartilage damage, a rotator cuff strain and shoulder impingement, and a significant worsening of pre-existing spinal conditions. Medical records submitted in the case indicate that her treatment included emergency care, orthopedic consultations, MRIs, CT scans, nerve conduction studies, pain management injections, and more than 75 sessions of physical and aquatic therapy. Her total medical expenses exceeded $52,000, with more than $34,000 remaining unpaid at the time of filing.According to the complaint, multiple healthcare providers determined that Ms. Woods reached maximum medical improvement with permanent impairments and no anticipated further recovery. Court documents state that she now requires the use of a cane, is unable to stand for extended periods, and has been unable to return to work since the incident.The lawsuit brought two counts against Prince George's County: negligence and failure to inspect and maintain the premises. The complaint stated that the brick pavement contained significant height differentials, uneven surfaces, and protruding bricks that created a tripping hazard, and that the condition was readily apparent and discoverable through reasonable inspection. The complaint further noted that the County undertook remedial repairs to the brick pavement following Ms. Woods's fall."No one should be permanently disabled because their local government failed to maintain a sidewalk outside its own courthouse," said Managing Attorney Jordan D. Howlette. "Christine Woods went to a public building and left with injuries that changed her life forever. This verdict tells Prince George's County and every municipality that neglecting basic safety has consequences. We are grateful the jury saw this case for what it was and delivered justice for Ms. Woods in full."The $750,000 verdict represents compensatory damages for medical expenses, lost wages, diminished earning capacity, and permanent loss of quality of life, as established through the evidence presented at trial.The case is Woods v. Prince George's County, MD, filed in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, Maryland. (Case No. C-16-CV-25-003600).

