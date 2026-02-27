Martinique Tourism Authority Earns Silver at 69th Annual Adrian Awards for “Martinique Gourmande”

Muriel Wiltord (left) and Lea Tonnoir of the Martinique Tourism Authority celebrate at the Adrian Awards in New York last week.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martinique Tourism Authority has earned a Silver Adrian Award in the Special Event category at the 69th annual Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Adrian Awards for its flagship cultural activation, “Martinique Gourmande: A Recipe for Cultural Exchange & Record-Breaking Engagement.” The awards ceremony took place February 18 in New York City.The HSMAI Adrian Awards are the premier global competition celebrating excellence, creativity and innovation in travel and hospitality marketing, with a history of nearly seven decades. This year’s awards are focused on “The Exceptional Experience,” recognizing standout campaigns across paid, earned, owned and integrated media.Martinique Gourmande was recognized for transforming a culinary and cultural festival in Montréal into a high-impact earned media platform that strengthens destination awareness, trade engagement and cultural exchange.Originally launched in Montréal by Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority, Martinique Gourmande has grown into a dynamic celebration of Martinican culture and gastronomy, expanding its footprint across Québec while reinforcing Martinique’s positioning as a culturally rich, must-experience destination.The 2025 edition drew nearly 10,000 visitors to the free, family-friendly Créole Market at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal Pavilion. The culinary program, featuring four guest chefs from Martinique, extended to more than 40 participating restaurants across Québec, with the main event held at the Belvédère du Centre Des Sciences in the Old Port of Montréal. A signature mixology competition spotlighted 10 finalists, while interactive programming — from dance initiations to children’s workshops — immersed attendees in Martinican traditions.“Martinique Gourmande was created to build authentic cultural bridges between Martinique and Montréal through food, music and shared heritage,” said Wiltord. “To be recognized on this global stage at the Adrian Awards is an incredible honor and a testament to the power of experiential storytelling. This Silver award reflects the dedication of our team and partners and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that inspire travel to Martinique.”As a destination marketing initiative, the festival delivered a strong return on objectives, measured through attendance, restaurant participation, partner activation, CRM growth and earned media value demonstrating measurable impact well beyond the event footprint.For more information about Martinique, visit us.martinique.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.