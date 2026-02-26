News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Jade Palace 2 in Kailua-Kona
DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF JADE PALACE 2 IN KAILUA-KONA
26-018
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 26, 2026
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch authorized the reopening of Jade Palace 2, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on Feb. 24.
Jade Palace 2 received a red placard on Feb. 19. The food establishment, located at 575-5595 Palani Road in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Minh Tuan Tran.
The DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:
- Discard all contaminated food products;
- Increase professional pest control operator services and submit the service report to the DOH;
- Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;
- Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites;
- Retrain employees on proper food organization and date marking; and
- Have the mechanical dishwasher repaired.
During a follow-up inspection, the DOH determined that all corrective actions had been completed.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/
To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.
