Attorney General James Releases Statement on Death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to reports that Nural Amin Shah Alam, a nearly blind Rohingya refugee, died outdoors after being abandoned by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) in Buffalo:

“Nurul Amin Shah Alam fled genocide and came to this country in search of safety and opportunity. Instead, his life was tragically cut short. No one who comes here seeking refuge should be left in harm’s way.

“My office is reviewing our legal options. My thoughts are with Mr. Shah Alam's family and loved ones as they mourn this devastating loss.”