Daisy Expands with New Franchise Locations in Colorado, Vermont, and North Carolina

Experienced operators join Daisy to accelerate growth in three high-demand residential markets

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy , the nation’s leading and fastest-growing smart home and small business technology installation and services company, today announced the signing of three new franchise locations in the first five weeks of 2026, including Colorado Springs, Colorado; Burlington, Vermont; and Carrboro, North Carolina. The additions further strengthen Daisy’s growing national footprint and deepen the company’s presence in key regional markets.The new locations will be led by Bryan Kurz in Colorado Springs; Marc, Kyle, and Will Bryant in Burlington; and Shane and Lisa Shissler in Carrboro.Bryan Kurz brings a strong background in IT and technology systems to the Colorado Springs market. His expertise aligns closely with Daisy’s service-first approach to managing today’s increasingly connected homes. The Colorado Springs location joins existing Daisy locations in Denver, Boulder, and Vail, creating strategic marketing, branding, recruiting, and operational synergies across the Front Range.“Colorado continues to be a compelling growth market for Daisy,” said Dion Persson , co-founder of Daisy who called Denver home for over 20 years. “Bryan’s IT background positions him exceptionally well to serve homeowners whose lives depend on reliable, secure, and seamless technology. With our growing presence across Denver, Boulder, Vail, Castle Rock, and now Colorado Springs, we’re building meaningful regional momentum.”In Burlington, VT, Marc, Kyle, and Will Bryant will lead Daisy’s further expansion into Northern New England. The Burlington market includes a strong base of both primary residences and high-value vacation properties, where professional technology oversight and ongoing service are increasingly important.“Having spent time in Vermont growing up, I knew right away that the Bryants' vision for Daisy vacation homes made perfect sense,” said Hagan Kappler , Daisy’s co-founder and CEO. “It is a fantastic location led by a terrific team.”The Bryants see significant opportunity to support vacation homeowners through proactive monitoring, maintenance, and long-term technology management, particularly through DaisyCare, the company’s recurring service program designed to keep homes running smoothly year-round.Shane and Lisa Shissler will lead Daisy’s new Carrboro, North Carolina location, bringing the brand to one of the Southeast’s most dynamic and innovation-driven regions. Carrboro’s proximity to Research Triangle Park and its rapid residential growth make it an attractive market for professionalized smart home services.“Durham is a forward-thinking, fast-growing community where homeowners expect technology to simply work,” added Daisy’s head of franchise development, Brian Wiersma. “We’re excited to partner with Shane and Lisa to bring Daisy’s service-focused model to this market and build long-term relationships with clients across the region.”With these additions, Daisy continues to expand its national platform through a combination of acquisitions and new franchise launches. The company’s franchise partners benefit from centralized resources including marketing and sales support, a comprehensive business technology stack, accounting and operations tools, recruiting and training programs, and ongoing business coaching.Franchisees also gain access to DaisyCare, Daisy’s recurring service and support program designed to deliver proactive, long-term smart home care, creating sustainable recurring revenue while enhancing the client experience.To learn more about joining the Daisy network, visit daisyco.com. To explore converting an existing custom integration company to Daisy, visit daisyco.com/for-integrators, or to start a new franchise, visit daisyco.com/franchising.________________________________________About DaisyDaisy is the leading national home and small business technology installation and services company, powered by a comprehensive support platform that helps integrators grow faster and operate more efficiently. With centralized resources—including a unified business technology stack, national sales and marketing programs, a 24/7 technician-staffed support center, and structured talent recruitment and development—Daisy empowers its partners to deliver exceptional client experiences while building thriving, scalable businesses.Learn more at daisyco.com. Or to reach out to the Daisy Colorado Springs, Daisy Burlington, or Daisy Carrboro teams directly, visit daisyco.com or call your local Daisy office.

