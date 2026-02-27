Drain Pro Plumbing and Septic Rebrands as Drain Beast Services to Reflect Expanded Plumbing, Septic, and Sewer Options

The New Drain Beast Services Logo

KENT, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade of trusted service as Drain Pro Plumbing and Septic, the local Kent plumbing company has officially rebranded as Drain Beast Services . The new name reflects the company’s continued growth and its expanded ability to provide comprehensive plumbing, septic, and sewer solutions under one unified brand.Since its founding in 2010, Drain Pro Plumbing and Septic built a strong reputation across Western Washington for reliable plumbing services and responsive customer care. Over the years, the company expanded its service offerings to include advanced septic system installations, inspections, repairs, and full-scale sewer services. As the business evolved, leadership recognized the need for a brand identity that better captured the full scope of its expertise. By consolidating all divisions under one cohesive brand, the company aims to make it easier for customers to identify a single, trusted provider for complete water and waste management solutions.A major reason for this transition is the strengthening of the septic division. The septic department is now led by Harman Kaler, one of the state’s youngest certified Septic Master Installers. Kaler brings extensive hands-on experience and advanced technical knowledge in septic system design, installation, and regulatory compliance. His certification demonstrates a high level of training and professionalism, positioning the company to manage even the most technically demanding septic projects.Kaler expressed enthusiasm about joining the leadership team and contributing to the company’s next phase of growth. Under his direction, the septic division will continue focusing on efficiency, compliance with state regulations, and long-term system performance for homeowners, developers, and commercial clients.Owner Raman Singh emphasized that while the name has changed, the company’s core values remain firmly in place. “We’re happy to have this addition and to be able to offer more comprehensive services to our clients,” Singh said. He also shared a message for long-standing customers: “Thank you for the continued support for all these years.”The rebrand signifies growth while honoring the relationships and trust built since 2010. Customers can expect the same experienced technicians, commitment to quality workmanship, and dedication to responsive service that defined the Drain Pro name. The updated branding will gradually appear on service vehicles, uniforms, digital platforms, and marketing materials throughout Western Washington. Operations, ownership, and the service team remain unchanged. With this transition, Drain Beast Services reinforces its position as a comprehensive plumbing, septic, and sewer provider committed to delivering dependable results and long-term system performance for the communities it serves.For additional information about Drain Beast Services and its full range of offerings, customers are encouraged to contact Drain Beast Services directly. For plumbing help outside of Washington, try searching for plumbers near me About Drain Beast ServicesFounded in 2010 as Drain Pro Plumbing and Septic, the newly rebranded Drain Beast Services provides plumbing, septic, and sewer services to residential and commercial customers throughout Western Washington, including Pierce and King counties. The company is committed to quality workmanship, regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit their website at drainbeastservices.com.

