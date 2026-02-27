We Cool LLC is now part of UrbanBuild

Bauer Investments Acquires Controlling Stake in We Cool LLC to Launch Scalable Home Services Platform in West Austin and the Texas Hill Country

This is a platform investment, not a passive stake. We are building a scalable services operator positioned to lead in West Austin and the Hill Country.” — Mario Bauer, Managing Director of Bauer Investments

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐁𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 , a Denver-based family investment office with a significant and expanding Texas footprint, today announced that its portfolio company, 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 , has acquired a controlling interest in 𝐖𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐋𝐋𝐂, an Austin-based HVAC and plumbing services provider.The transaction formally launches UrbanBuild ’s integrated 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 — a multi-trade residential infrastructure platform combining HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and related field services under centralized ownership, governance, and capital discipline.This investment reflects Bauer Investments ’ strategy of consolidating fragmented essential service businesses in high-growth markets and scaling them through operational standardization, financial oversight, and disciplined capital deployment.𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲The acquisition of We Cool is a platform-building transaction designed to create a vertically integrated home services operator serving West Austin and the Texas Hill Country.UrbanBuild’s Services Division will provide:• HVAC installation, replacement, and maintenance• Residential and light commercial plumbing• Electrical services and panel upgrades• Preventative maintenance and recurring service contracts• Emergency response and on-demand dispatch• Builder and remodeler integration• Insurance-compliant installations and warranty work• Cross-trade bundled service offeringsAll divisions will operate under unified scheduling, dispatch, fleet management, procurement, branding, and financial controls. The objective is to drive operating leverage across technician utilization, marketing efficiency, compliance, and purchasing power.The platform will track institutional KPIs including revenue per technician, gross margin per work order, fleet utilization, service contract conversion rates, and customer acquisition cost.𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬The Central Texas residential services market remains highly fragmented, with strong recurring demand driven by population growth, premium housing stock, aging infrastructure, and climate-driven HVAC needs.By consolidating trade services under one operating entity, Bauer Investments expects to generate:• Margin expansion through operational efficiency• Higher customer lifetime value via bundled services• Increased retention through service contracts• Scalable technician recruitment and training• Strategic tuck-in acquisition opportunitiesThe controlling position enables centralized governance, financial discipline, and long-term capital allocation strategy.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, stated:“This is a platform investment, not a passive stake. We are building a scalable services operator positioned to lead in West Austin and the Hill Country. Consolidating trades under UrbanBuild creates operational efficiency, stronger purchasing power, and long-term enterprise value.”𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, added:“Integrated services platforms outperform standalone trade operators when managed with discipline. By controlling the asset, we can standardize processes, optimize labor deployment, and position the Services Division for measured organic growth and future acquisitions.”𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐋𝐋𝐂, commented:“We Cool built a strong reputation in Austin. Partnering with Bauer Investments and UrbanBuild gives us the infrastructure and capital to scale responsibly while maintaining service quality and creating new opportunity for our team.”𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧We Cool will transition into UrbanBuild’s Services Division framework, including:• Centralized financial reporting• Integrated dispatch and scheduling• Shared procurement and vendor management• Performance-based compensation structures• Expanded technician recruitingThe platform is structured to support both organic growth and disciplined add-on acquisitions.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬The Services Division will prioritize:• West Austin• Lake Travis• Bee Cave• Dripping Springs• Spicewood• Greater Texas Hill CountryThe region’s concentration of high-value residential properties and continued development supports long-term demand for integrated infrastructure services.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬Bauer Investments is a Denver-based family investment office with a substantial Texas presence. The firm acquires controlling interests in operating businesses across real estate, infrastructure, and essential services, applying institutional-grade underwriting, operational discipline, and long-term capital strategies.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝UrbanBuild is a Texas-based construction and services platform delivering residential and light commercial solutions, backed by Bauer Investments and focused on execution, governance, and scalable growth.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐋𝐋𝐂We Cool LLC is an Austin-based HVAC and plumbing provider known for responsive service and technical expertise, now operating as part of UrbanBuild’s Services Division.

