OACPS Heads of State to Convene in Malabo for Landmark 11th Summit and 50th Anniversary

Strategic shift toward private investment and sovereign multilateralism to take center stage at high-level gathering in Equatorial Guinea

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) is finalizing preparations for its 11th Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for March 27–29, 2026, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.Under the theme “A transformed and renewed OACPS at the service of an inclusive, sustainable and trust-based multilateralism,” the gathering coincides with the organization’s 50th anniversary (1975–2025). Under the leadership of Secretary-General Moussa Saleh Batraki of Chad, who took office in March 2025, the 79-member body is poised to enact a significant strategic pivot intended to transform structural vulnerabilities into geopolitical influence.A Bold Strategic ShiftThe Malabo Summit marks a deliberate move away from traditional North-South aid paradigms and toward a model of sovereign multilateralism. Key pillars of the upcoming discussions include:Sustainable Private Investment: transitioning from development aid to private sector partnerships in infrastructure, green energy, digital transformation and education.Strengthened Partnerships: relaunching the privileged relationship with the European Union (post-Cotonou/Samoa Agreement) for a more balanced relationship while diversifying global partners.Institutional Reform: implementing deep structural changes to ensure greater transparency and financial autonomy.South-South Cooperation: renewing the drive for intra-regional trade to build resilience against global economic pressures.Engagement and TransformationThe Malabo Summit will convene heads of state from all CARIFORUM countries to formalize these shifts and ensure that the OACPS remains a strong and relevant force for its members as it enters its next half-century. At the Summit, OACPS Secretary-General will underscore the organization’s ambition to become more transparent, agile and influential in a rapidly changing global landscape.Addressing Global ChallengesRepresenting 1.2 billion people, the OACPS is positioning itself as a decisive global force capable of providing concrete responses to 21st-century crises. The Summit will prioritize:Climate Adaptation: addressing the urgent needs of member states on the front lines of the climate crisis.Digital Divide: promoting inclusive digital transformation across Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.Rising Inequalities: developing unified strategies to combat global economic and social disparities.

