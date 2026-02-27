Custom Legal Marketing Unveils CLM Sequoia, the AI Marketing Platform It’s Been Quietly Building for Years

San Francisco, California – Four years ago, Custom Legal Marketing Co-Founder and CEO Jason Bland stood in front of his team at an all-hands meeting and laid out a vision that went beyond the typical agency roadmap. It was time for CLM to evolve from a law firm SEO agency to an integrated part of law firms and their marketing department operations.

While organizational and internal infrastructure upgrades came first, the software that makes that mission possible is, as of today, no longer a secret. At least the name isn’t.

Introducing CLM Sequoia, the AI-powered marketing platform built entirely by Custom Legal Marketing. CLM Sequoia isn’t finished, and it never will be. Like its namesake, the platform is built to never stop growing, for law firms that never want to stop growing.

CLM has been deploying components of Sequoia into law firm websites over the last year and, before that, reworking internal processes around the technology. The plugins, AI agents, research tools, and SEO and Answer Engine Optimization capabilities are already running. And law firms are already seeing Sequoia boost leads and cases, especially through its answer engine optimization features. Select clients already have some components running on their websites and woven into their account management processes.

Throughout 2026, every department, every account, and every internal operation at Custom Legal Marketing will be fully integrated into CLM Sequoia’s central platform. Some clients have already seen rapid deployment of purpose-built solutions through Sequoia, and every new tool that solves an individual problem gets absorbed into the main codebase, making the entire platform stronger.

From Legal Marketing Agency to Platform

In January, Custom Legal Marketing turned 21. The company was founded in 2005 by Jason Bland and Chris Kazor. For years, CLM did what good legal marketing firms do: building websites, writing content, earning links, and driving leads to law firms through Google Search, Google Maps, Google Ads, and all the usual channels.

But the world is changing. Law firms are changing. And here’s the thing nobody in the SEO industry likes to talk about: every marketing agency is buying the same data. When everyone has access to the same tools, nobody has a competitive advantage.

“I hate shopping and I love building,” said Bland. It’s a trait that shows up in every corner of his life.

The company has never been shy about building in-house. CLM has developed custom solutions and applications for years to solve problems, improve client experiences, analyze data, and streamline internal processes. But Bland found himself still wasting time shopping for the right tools from other vendors; tools that were available to every competitor at the same time.

The decision to stop shopping and start building a unified platform was inevitable.

CLM is not licensing someone else’s software and putting a logo on it. Not waiting for a vendor to ship a feature that might solve tomorrow’s problem for CLM and every other agency plugged into the same system. It’s building its own solutions, for every operation, from the ground up.

The result is Sequoia. The platform combines over two decades of legal marketing experience with AI processing power, research tools that analyze the results of in-house studies, and automation. It lets AI do what it does best while letting CLM’s team do what they do best. One single intelligence layer across every client engagement.

Law Firm Marketing Directors Don’t Need Vendor Migration Headaches

Law firms don’t want migration headaches. Marketing directors don’t want to rip out every vendor when they switch agencies. Sequoia was designed with that in mind. The platform works with the applications a law firm already uses and supercharges their marketing from there.

CLM now controls its own roadmap and offers tools and insights that are exclusive to the law firms that partner with it. When the industry shifts, CLM doesn’t wait; they build the solution and deploy it.

“You only get into search marketing if you love constant change,” said Bland. “That’s why CLM Sequoia is so exciting. It’s not finished and never will be. It’s always growing.”

For more information about CLM Sequoia, visit https://custom.legal/sequoia.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm marketing agency built for how clients actually find lawyers today. Founded in 2005, CLM combines award-winning creative with a purpose-built AI marketing platform, CLM Sequoia, to help law firms stand out, get new cases, and grow in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Custom Legal Marketing

1111 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94133

800-789-6451

https://custom.legal/

Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.