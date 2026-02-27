State Auditor Julie Blaha Announces Completion of New Public Reporting Dashboards - February 26, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Announces Completion of New Public Reporting Dashboards

“These dashboards represent a significant step forward in making government reporting more transparent and accessible to the public,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha said.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha announces the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has completed development of a new public-facing database of reporting dashboards, made possible through funding allocated by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023. The project fulfills the OSA and Legislature’s intent to improve accessibility, transparency and accountability in local government reporting across Minnesota.

The dashboards were developed in partnership with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota, the vendor that completed the project in collaboration with the OSA’s internal IT team and divisions. The dashboards allow citizens, legislators and local officials to easily view the status and compliance of required submissions to the OSA. Accessibility was a focus throughout the project. The OSA collaborated with WeCo, a digital accessibility firm, to ensure the dashboards are accessible to the broadest possible audience.

The project includes two categories of dashboards:

1) Reporting Compliance Dashboards, which provide compliance status information for required submissions:

Minnesota House District and County Summary

City Summary Budget Reporting

County Summary Budget Reporting

County Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Reporting

Fire Relief Association Reporting

Tax Increment Financing Annual Reporting

2) Reporting Data Dashboards, which provide searchable financial data:

Fire Relief Association Financial Data

Tax Increment Financing District Data, mapped by district type

“We appreciate the Legislature’s investment that allowed our office to modernize and streamline how this information is delivered,” Auditor Blaha said. “Minnesotans can now easily access critical reporting deadlines and financial data.”

All dashboards are now live and available on the OSA's website.