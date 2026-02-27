Knowwn Appoints Healthcare SaaS Veteran James Aylward as Chief Revenue Officer

James Aylward Knowwn logo

New addition will help expand enterprise pipeline, accelerate strategic deals and build high-impact healthcare distribution partnerships

Jim has repeatedly built and scaled companies that serve healthcare organizations at the highest levels, driving meaningful exits brings both credibility and execution to Knowwn’s growth.” — Matthew Terry, Co-Founder and COO of Knowwn

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowwn , the healthcare-focused Appreciation Infrastructure platform transforming workforce engagement and retention, today announced that veteran healthcare entrepreneur and investor James Aylward has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. This appointment comes on the heels of the company securing a new round of funding led by Relevance Ventures, the nation’s first independently Native American-owned venture firm guided by community-first health innovation.“Healthcare organizations are facing historic workforce pressure and employee turnover,” said Matthew Terry, Co-Founder and COO of Knowwn. “Jim has repeatedly built and scaled companies that serve healthcare organizations at the highest levels. His experience accelerating enterprise growth and driving meaningful exits brings both credibility and execution strength to Knowwn’s next chapter of growth.”Aylward brings more than two decades of healthcare technology leadership experience and a proven track record of scaling and exiting enterprise SaaS businesses. Over the past decade, he has led three successful healthcare technology exits, including SyMed Development (acquired by HealthStream), MedCenterDisplay (acquired by PatientPoint), and Preferral (acquired by AristaMD).“I have been tracking the company’s progress for months and have seen the traction the platform is gaining in the marketplace, including growth in both new clients and expansion within existing clients,” added Aylward. “I believe the timing is right to help the outstanding leadership team scale this innovative platform.”In this role, Aylward will lead enterprise revenue growth and strategic partnership development as Knowwn expands its footprint within health systems, specialty practices and care delivery organizations nationwide. He will also focus on establishing high-impact distribution partnerships, engaging senior healthcare buyers and executive stakeholders and refining enterprise positioning and revenue strategy“Healthcare teams are under extraordinary pressure, and consistent recognition matters more than ever,” said Vontisha H., Allina Health. “Knowwn provides a structured way for us to show appreciation in a way that strengthens morale and supports retention.”Knowwn’s platform enables healthcare organizations to move beyond basic, ad hoc recognition programs built around gift cards toward an embedded “Appreciation Infrastructure” that provides personalization and institutional memory to improve morale, reduce burnout and support retention. The company’s Appreciation Infrastructure model integrates data insight, coordinated recognition workflows that automate milestones and celebrations, personalized expression and measurable outcomes, helping leaders operationalize culture as a strategic asset.About KnowwnKnowwn is a healthcare-focused SaaS platform building Appreciation Infrastructure for care organizations. By combining data-driven insight, automated milestone programs and personalized recognition, Knowwn helps healthcare leaders strengthen culture, reduce burnout and improve retention across frontline teams. For more information, visit www.knowwn.co About Relevance VenturesRelevance Ventures is one of the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firms in the United States. With over $100 million under management, the firm backs some of the brightest entrepreneurs addressing the most pressing problems in human health. The firm’s investment thesis centers on physical health, mental health, and access to technologies, goods, and services. Founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, Relevance Ventures is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with a presence in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, and Santa Fe. Relevance Ventures also continues its impactful work through the Native American Capital and Investment Alliance (“NACIA”), a nonprofit designed to bridge the gap between Native American entrepreneurs and capital providers. NACIA ensures underserved communities have access to venture capital and the tools they need to thrive in the growing wellness sector. For more information, visit www.relevanceventures.com

