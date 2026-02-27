Double the Fun: Whoa Dough Debuts Two-Bite Snackable Gluten Free Cookie Dough Packs at Expo West

Whoa Dough debuts gluten-free Two-Bite Snackable Cookie Dough Packs in three flavors at Expo West in Anaheim.

A Major Step Toward Building the Leading Gluten Free Indulgence Platform

Whoa Dough two-count snack packs make gluten free cookie dough more accessible and more fun than ever. I am incredibly excited to bring this innovation to shoppers nationwide.”” — Todd Goldstein

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whoa Dough , the brand reinventing gluten free indulgence for modern snackers, is launching its newest product: Two-Bite Snackable Cookie Dough Packs, which will make their debut at Expo West in Anaheim, California. Available in Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, and Brownie Batter, each portion-sized pack contains two refrigerated ready-to-eat, safe-to-eat raw cookie dough bites, perfect for on-the-go indulgence and quick sweet cravings.Unlike traditional cookie dough, historically sold for planned baking occasions, these snack packs reflect how consumers actually enjoy cookie dough today—in small, spontaneous bites driven by impulse and craving. Expo West attendees can sample the new packs at Whoa Dough Booth #5035 in Hall E from March 4 to 6 and meet the team behind the brand’s scrumptious allergen-friendly, all-natural treats.The new line debuted last December at Grocery Outlet locations on the West Coast and will expand nationally to more than 2,500 additional retail locations in 2026. By creating a truly snackable cookie dough format, Whoa Dough is unlocking an entirely new eating occasion that lives outside the baking aisle and complements, rather than replaces, traditional ready-to-bake cookie dough. The two-bite format also opens doors for growth in convenience, drug, and travel retail, as the brand expands its reach.“This launch brings us one step closer to our long term vision of building the leading gluten free indulgence platform,” said Todd Goldstein, Founder of Whoa Dough. “Consumers want nostalgic treats made with ingredients they trust. Cookie dough has always been eaten in small, indulgent bites, yet until now it has rarely been designed that way. These two-count snack packs make gluten free cookie dough more accessible and more fun than ever. I am incredibly excited to bring this innovation to shoppers nationwide.”Crafted with Whoa Dough’s commitment to clean, allergen friendly ingredients, the new cookie dough packs are: certified gluten free, vegan, dairy free, egg free, non-gmo project verified, safe to eat raw, anddesigned for simple, joyful indulgence anytime. The result is a modern take on cookie dough that fits seamlessly into everyday snacking moments, from afternoon pick me ups to late night treats.As Whoa Dough continues evolving beyond its original shelf stable cookie dough bars, the brand is focused on building a modern indulgence platform rooted in gluten free, feel good sweets. While the bars will wind down in 2026, Whoa Dough is expanding its presence in cookie dough through ready to bake offerings and future gluten free indulgent innovation. By rethinking cookie dough through a snacking lens, the brand is redefining what the category can be and where it can show up. Consumers can find Whoa Dough Two-Bite Snackable Cookie Dough in the refrigerated section at select grocers.For more information, please visit https://www.whoadough.com About Whoa DoughWhoa Dough is a modern gluten free indulgence brand on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Founded by Todd Goldstein, who set out to create safe and wildly delicious treats for his gluten sensitive family, Whoa Dough blends nostalgic joy with trustworthy, allergen-friendly ingredients. The brand offers craveable cookie dough products that are certified gluten free, vegan, dairy free, soy free and egg free. As Whoa Dough expands its innovation pipeline, the company remains committed to delivering fun, flavor and freedom to enjoy. Whoa. Just Whoa.###Media Contact:Debbie Koke | Senior PublicistFresh + Hype PREmail: debbie@freshhypepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.