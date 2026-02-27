The Puppy Time Launches in Chicagoland — Bringing Puppy Therapy to Workplaces for Employee Well-Being Days

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of The Puppy Time, an innovative new corporate wellness experience designed to boost morale, reduce stress, and create meaningful connection through interaction with adorable puppies and comfort dogs. Proudly serving the Chicagoland area, The Puppy Time brings professionally vetted comfort dogs and rescue puppies directly to local businesses, conferences, and events.Founded on the belief that moments of joy have a powerful impact on mental health, The Puppy Time offers customizable visits that fit into employee well-being days, team events, or corporate wellness initiatives. Visits are fully licensed and insured, and each interaction delivers a scientifically recognized mood lift that can complement traditional workplace wellness offerings.“At The Puppy Time, we know that even a few minutes with a playful pup can bring calm, laughter, and connection — exactly what busy professionals need to decompress during the workday,” said the founder of The Puppy Time. “We’re excited to partner with Chicagoland companies to create memorable experiences that support both employee well-being and animal advocacy.”What The Puppy Time OffersCorporate Workplace Visits: Puppy and comfort dog visits tailored to workplace wellness days, lunch breaks, team morale events, and more.Stress Relief & Connection: Interactions with dogs have been shown to increase feelings of happiness and lower stress — a perfect complement to employee support programs.Support for Rescues & Shelters: Through partnerships with local shelters and breeders, a portion of proceeds supports animal welfare and adoption programs.The Power of Puppy Therapy at WorkResearch into animal-assisted wellness demonstrates that short, structured interactions with dogs can significantly reduce anxiety and uplift mood across teams — enhancing employee engagement and creating shared positive experiences in the workplace.The Puppy Time is now scheduling visits across Chicagoland and invites local businesses to explore tailored packages to bring “pawsitivity” into their workday culture.About The Puppy TimeThe Puppy Time is a Chicagoland-based company dedicated to improving workplace well-being through professional puppy and comfort dog visits. Fully licensed and insured, The Puppy Time partners with local animal welfare organizations to make every visit impactful for both people and pups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.