Four Admit to Federal Drug Offenses

Four people have entered guilty pleas in connection to methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey. Steven Anthony Blatt, 63, and Jeanetta Nicole Sigler, 50, both of Paden City, West Virginia, each pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. 

